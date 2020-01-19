What AFC Championship means for Former Eagles Head Coach Andy Reid

Big Red is going back to the Big Game.

Some 15 years after the Patriots beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Andy Reid finally has another chance to end more than two decades of ignominy and win his first Super Bowl as a head coach.

With 207 regular-season wins as a head coach, Reid is the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship on his resume.

The Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 Sunday in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City and will play in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami against the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Packers and 49ers.

Let's take a look at what this win means for Reid, who spent the 1999 through 2012 seasons with the Eagles and took a 1-5 all-time record in conference championship games into Sunday's game.

TWO TEAMS IN THE SUPER BOWL: Reid is only the seventh coach in NFL history to take two teams to a Super Bowl. Among the others is Dick Vermeil, who coached the Eagles in 1980, when they lost to the Raiders in New Orleans, then won it with the Rams in 1999 in Atlanta. The other coaches to take two teams to a Super Bowl are Don Shula (one with Colts, five with Dolphins), Bill Parcells (two with Giants, one with Patriots), Dan Reeves (four with Broncos, one with Falcons), Mike Holmgren (three with Packers, one with Seahawks) and John Fox (one with Panthers, one with Broncos. Only Reeves and Fox didn't win one.

AFC-NFC DAILY DOUBLE: Reid joins Parcells, Reeves and Fox as only the fourth head coach in NFL history to lead an AFC team and an NFC team to the Super Bowl.

LONGEST DROUGHT EVER: The 15-year span from Reid's first Super Bowl to his second is the second-longest ever, behind Vermeil's 19-year span. But Vermeil only coached four years in between Super Bowl appearances. In terms of actual coaching seasons, Reid's 15-year span - 14 seasons without a Super Bowl appearance between his first and second - is the longest ever.

ELITE COMPANY: Reid is now one of only four coaches in NFL history with 200 regular-season wins and 14 postseason wins. The others are Bill Belichick, Tom Landry and Don Shula.

MOVING PAST 5 TITLE GAME LOSSES: On Sunday, Reid became the 24th coach in NFL history to win two conference title games, and he improved his all-time record in conference title games to 2-5.

GETTING CLOSE AGAIN: Reid has coached 28 playoff games - 4th-most in history behind Belichick (43), Landry (36) and Shula (36). He's the only one in that group without a Super Bowl win. The only other coaches to coach 20 postseason games without a Super Bowl win are Grant (22) and Reeves (20)

WHICH WAY WILL IT GO? Looking ahead to Miami, Big Red has the most career postseason wins in NFL history without a championship at 14. Of the 23 head coaches in NFL history with at least nine postseason wins only Dan Reeves (11), Marv Levy (11) and Bud Grant (10) also haven't won a title.

DON'T WANT TO BE IN A CLUB WITH SCHOTTENHEIMER: Reid's 207 career wins with the Eagles and Chiefs are 7th-most in NFL history and most by a coach without a championship. Next on that list is Marty Schottenheimer with 200 and then Dan Reeves (190), Chuck Knox (186) and Jeff Fisher (173).

EVENING HIS RECORD: Reid got back to .500 in his postseason career at 14-14. At 13-14 going into the game, of 28 NFL head coaches who've coached at least 14 playoff games, Reid was one of only six with a career postseason losing record. The others were Tony Dungy (.474), Grant and Fisher (.455), Knox (.389) and Schottenheimer (.278).

