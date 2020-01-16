AFC Championship 2020: Time, TV, picks, how to watch Chiefs vs. Titans

The NFL Playoffs will continue on Sunday with a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. This game will be the first AFC title game in 17 years that won’t feature at least one of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Check out all you need to know about the game below, including the date, time, location, how to watch and more.

When is the 2020 AFC Championship Game?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET in Kansas City, MO.

How to watch the AFC Championship Game

Chiefs vs. Titans will be televised on CBS and live streamed on CBS All Access at 3:05 p.m. ET. You can follow NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk for news, updates and live coverage of the game.

Chiefs vs. Titans history, game preview

Tennessee and Kansas City last played in Week 10 of the 2019 regular season, when the Titans beat the Chiefs 35-32. Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Titans from pulling off a fourth quarter comeback. Ryan Tannehill took the Titans 61 yards in four plays in less than a minute, and Adam Humphries caught the go-ahead 23-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the game. The Titans then blocked a Harrison Butker 52-yard field goal as time expired, securing their victory. Running back Derrick Henry finished the game with 23 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Henry ran for 10 first downs in the game, including a 68-yard touchdown run. If the Titans want to become the third number 6 seed to reach the Super Bowl, they’ll need Henry to get the job done again.

Chiefs vs. Titans odds, picks and predictions

The current odds at Caesars Sportsbook have the Chiefs as 11-10 favorites to win the 2020 Super Bowl, while the Titans are at 15-2. The Chiefs are 7 or 7.5-point favorites over the Titans.

Story continues

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Titans 17

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Titans 24

AFC Championship Game history

2019: Patriots def. Chiefs 37-31

2018: Patriots def. Jaguars 24-20

2017: Patriots def. Steelers 36-17

2016: Broncos def. Patriots 20-18

2015: Patriots def. Colts 45-7

2014: Broncos def. Patriots 26-16

2013: Ravens def. Patriots 28-13

2012: Patriots def. Ravens 23-20

2011: Steelers def. Jets 24-19

2010: Colts def. Jets 30-17