AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Vitality Stadium (Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Manchester United FC

18:21

Dalot makes a strong challenge deep inside the United half on Kelly, and Bournemouth will now have a chance to fill the box. Cook will be the player to take and he whips a dangerous cross towards goal, but Casemiro clears. The ball comes back into the penalty area and Kluivert is there from just a few yards out, but Onana makes an excellent save to deny him!

18:18

The Cherries are good value for their lead in the first half, having produced 11 shots with four of those being on target. United have managed just three strikes, with Fernandes' shot the only one hitting the target. Conceding chances has been a major problem for the Red Devils this season, with only Sheffield United giving up more shots this term.

18:16

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of nine minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

18:15

What a chance! Smith sends a first-time cross into the penalty area, and Kerkez has burst forward into the box. He rises above his marker and heads towards goal, but it cannons off the bar! It falls straight back into his path and he looks to head it into the back of the net, but this time he sends it over and behind for a goal-kick.

18:10

Iraola makes the first change of the game, with the injured Sinisterra limping towards the bench. Kelly comes on in his place.

18:10

Bournemouth have an injury problem right now as Sinisterra has gone to ground, and he looks in some discomfort. The medical team are on the pitch giving him treatment, and there's some activity on the bench. It looks as though he might struggle to continue.

18:06

Assist Marcos Nicolás Senesi Barón

18:06

Big chance for Bournemouth! Solanke carries the ball through the middle and slots a pass into the feet of Ouattara. He gets one-on-one with Kambwala and creates space for himself on his left foot, before firing a shot towards the bottom corner, but it whistles past the post. The Cherries were inches away from grabbing a second!

18:04

United look to counter-attack, but Senesi brings down Garnacho and receives the first yellow of the game.

18:01

Casemiro fails to control the ball in the middle of the pitch and it falls to Christie, who fires it out wide to Sinisterra. He drives into the penalty area and pulls it back to Christie, and he gets it out of his feet before taking aim, but Onana reads the situation well and gets across to make the save.

18:01

Goal Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

18:00

The Cherries go close! Sinisterra lays the ball into the path of Christie as Bournemouth pounce on a loose ball inside the United half. The midfielder carries it forward and unleashes a powerful effort towards goal, but he narrowly misses the target as his shot flies over the bar and behind for a goal-kick.

17:57

Bournemouth come forward again as Kerkez plays a one-two with Christie as he bursts into the United penalty area. He looks to get on the end of the pass in a dangerous position, but he can't get it under control and the ball bounces behind for a goal-kick.

17:55

There is a break in play as the referee heads down the tunnel. There is a communication problem for the officials and the game has been halted while they attempt to solve the issue. After a short delay, the referee is back on the pitch and the match can continue.

17:53

Bournemouth go close! Christie clips a pass in behind the United defence and Kerkez runs onto it, beating Garnacho to the ball. He carries it into the penalty area and closes in on goal, and he attempts to beat Onana at his near post, but the Cameroonian goalkeeper makes a strong save to deny him.

17:51

United should equalise! Casemiro finds Rashford and the English forward drives into the Bournemouth penalty area. He fakes to shoot and drags it onto his left foot before striking towards goal, but it flies into the side netting and goes behind for a goal-kick to the Cherries. He should be hitting the target from there.

17:47

Assist Marcos Nicolás Senesi Barón

17:47

United have enjoyed more of the possession since the start of the game, having 65.9 per cent of the ball. The Red Devils are yet to create a shot on goal, touching the ball inside the Bournemouth box just four times. It's been a slow start for Ten Hag's side.

17:46

Goal Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell

17:45

Hojlund breaks down the left-hand side after tussling with the Bournemouth defenders, but United turn back towards their own goal and keep possession. Ten Hag's side aren't taking too many risks on the ball at the moment, and they're yet to create a chance since the game got under way.

17:44

Bournemouth look to counter-attack as they win it back inside their own half, and Ouattara sends a long, searching pass towards Sinisterra on the left-hand side, but his pass is slightly overhit and it goes off the side of the pitch for a throw-in. The Cherries need to show a little more quality if they want to break United down.

17:39

Mainoo is dispossessed in a dangerous position and it falls to Christie on the edge of the United penalty area. He drives into the box and looks to create space for himself, shifting onto his left before firing across goal, but Maguire slides across well to fire the ball out for a throw-in to the Cherries.

17:38

The ball falls to Neto inside his own penalty area and he sends it long, over the top of the United defence. Sinisterra is chasing it and he looks to get on the end of it, but the pass is overhit and it goes behind for a goal-kick to Ten Hag's side.

17:35

Bournemouth will have an opportunity from a corner in the early stages of the game, and Christie is the player to take. He delivers towards the front post, but it's headed away by Fernandes. It falls to Kerkez on the edge of the area, but his wayward shot is high and wide and it goes behind for a goal-kick to United.

17:32

Fernandes gets the game under way for Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium!

17:29

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

17:19

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has named an unchanged side from United's draw at home to Liverpool in their previous fixture, despite his team suffering a host of injuries throughout the squad. It's a young bench for the Red Devils, with Wheatley, Ogunneye, Amass, and Forson, who are regulars for the United academy sides, all among the substitutes.

17:19

Iraola has made three changes from Bournemouth's loss away to Luton last time out in the Premier League. Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo both miss out and fail to make the squad, with Sinisterra and Ouattara both coming into the starting XI. In defence, Kelly will drop to the bench, with Senesi brought into the side.

17:19

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Omari Forson, Harry Amass, Habeeb Ogunneye, Ethan Wheatley.

17:14

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Willy Kambwala, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

17:14

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Lloyd Kelly, Romain Faivre, Alex Scott, James Hill, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Mark Travers, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.

17:14

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Milos Kerkez, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Luis Sinisterra; Dominic Solanke.

17:14

United's Europa League hopes are on the line once again as Erik ten Hag's side look to climb above Newcastle United in sixth place in today's game. The Red Devils have won four of their six Premier League away games against Bournemouth, losing the other two in December 2015 (1-2) and November 2019 (0-1). In their last two Premier League matches United have conceded the first goal, gone on to take the lead but ultimately failed to win. Only West Ham in April 2016 have ever done this in three consecutive games in the competition. Ten Hag will be looking to rely on his attacking trio, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Højlund, who have each scored seven times this season.

17:09

Bournemouth are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester United, following their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in December. The Cherries are on an impressive run of form at the Vitality Stadium, winning each of their last three Premier League home games – they’ve never won four in a row at home in the top-flight before. In their last six matches, Andoni Iraola's side have won four, drew one, and lost one, with Luton Town coming out victorious last time out.

17:04

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium!

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…