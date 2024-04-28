AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

A general view of Vitality Stadium (Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

AFC Bournemouth - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

13:33

Good afternoon, welcome to this live text commentary of mid-table action between Bournemouth and Brighton. As the end of the season draws closer, these two teams are looking to push into the Premier League’s top ten after comfortably securing another season in England’s top flight. Given Wolves’ win over Luton yesterday, Gary O’Neil’s side have moved into 10th on 46 points. However, a win for either of the two teams today could see the Molineux side leapfrogged with three games left to go. With Brighton’s recent poor run of form (W1 D2 L3), De Zerbi’s group will be looking to make a positive change and end the season on a high. It’ll be difficult given Bournemouth’s recent efforts (W3 D1 L2), especially considering that Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are in the midst of a fine five-match home unbeaten streak (W3 D2 L0).

13:00

