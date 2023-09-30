AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick off 3pm: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

GOAL! Buyako Saka scores! Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Arsenal FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:47

There will be five minutes of additional time.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:45

Penalty Goal Martin Ødegaard

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:44

PENALTY TO ARSENAL! Nketiah races down the left and plays a quick one-two with Zinchenko. He races onto the throughball and is fouled by Aarons.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:43

Kerkez drifts past Saka on the left before going back on himself and finding Senesi with a pass. The centre-back then curls a cross into the box from the left, but Raya comes off his line to collect.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:42

Senesi has possession on the right and has the chance to put the ball into the box, but waits for the overlapping run of Aarons. The right-back bursts past him to receive it but takes a heavy touch. The Arsenal defence block his cross, with Senesi then fouling Jesus.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:40

Arsenal have won their first two away Premier League matches this season, both 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Everton. The Gunners have won their first three away games in two previous Premier League seasons, doing so in 2004-05 and 2013-14. They have been in complete control in this game and are now allowing Bournemouth to build any pressure on their goal.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:38

Arsenal show their style with some quick passing. Odegaard, White and Saka combine on the left before the latter of the trio slides the ball into Nketiah inside the box. The striker rushes across the box looking to make space for a shot, but he is crowded out.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:37

Billing is punished for a late tackle on Havertz, who was kicked by the Bournemouth man. No yellow card for the midfielder.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:34

Havertz is shown the first yellow card of the game for a late slide tackle on Billing. The Arsenal fans are not happy, but he did not win any of the ball.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:34

Rice has been a vital part of the Arsenal side. The midfielder is careful in possession and is always in space to receive the ball. He has also come up with a couple of crucial tackles and interceptions.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:32

Senesi has the ball just inside Arsenal's half and chips a pass into the box to Kerkez. His touch is poor, allowing Saka to get across and win it back for Arsenal. The winger is then put under pressure by Kluivert, but the England international thinks quickly and taps it through his legs.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:29

Neto is back on his feet and will be able to continue.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:27

The game has been paused because Neto is on the floor. The medical are on the floor to treat the Bournemouth captain.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:27

Jesus wins a corner off of Zabarnyi. Zinchenko receives a pass on the edge of the box and blasts a shot towards the goal that is pushed away by Neto.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:26

Tavernier's inswinging corner from the right is headed away by Nketiah. Cook regains possession and chips a pass into the box, with Christie flicking it across. However, nobody in a Bournemouth shirt knew his intentions, with Arsenal getting it away.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:24

Tavernier has a chance to deliver the ball into the box from a free-kick, but it goes over everyone and away from danger.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:24

Odegaard is intelligent with the ball at his feet and chips a pass over the top of Bournemouth's defence towards Nketiah. However, Neto is quick off his line and pushes it away from his path before claiming it.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:20

Arsenal have avoided defeat in their last 39 matches when scoring the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 1st January 2022 against Manchester City (losing 2-1).

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:18

Goal Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:18

Arsenal switch the play from left to right with a few short passes to keep possession. Jesus then looks to play a quick one-two with Ødegaard, but the Norway international tries a smart flick that does not work.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:16

Tavernier has a free-kick next to the corner flag and swings a low cross into the box. It is poor, with Arsenal clearing it away. Aarons collects possession and passes it back to Neto.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:15

Havertz is slow in possession, with Tavernier getting there to take it off of him. He has space ahead of him and rolls a throughball into Solanke. The striker takes a touch in the box before it gets away from him after being put under pressure by Saliba. He slides across and wins a goal-kick.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:13

CHANCE! Arsenal have their first shot of the game. Jesus gets the ball on the right and moves inside past Aarons before sliding a throughball to Havertz. He rushes into the box and blasts a shot towards the goal, but it defects wide.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:11

White sends a pass inside to Odegaard, who turns on the ball before sending a throughball towards Nketiah. However, the striker went rushing the other way and Bournemouth have it back.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:09

Saka breaks into Bournemouth's defensive third and slides a pass down the right to White. The right-back gets towards the byline and attempts to send the ball across the box, but Zabarnyi gets it away.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:08

Arsenal have dominated possession for the last couple of minutes but the ball has stayed in their half. They are playing it around slowly and are waiting for an opening, but Bournemouth are working hard to stay in their shape.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:06

Arsenal have started the game slowly and are trying to build their way into the game. Saka receives the ball on the halfway line and looks for options ahead of him before sending it back to Gabriel.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:04

Bournemouth keep possession well in the opening couple of minutes and are playing it around with pace. Tavernier shows intent and dribbles inside from the right before looking to poke a pass across to Kluivert in the box, but it is intercepted.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:02

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Billing with the first pass back to Cook.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

15:01

Without a win in all six Premier League games this season (drawing three and losing three), Bournemouth are looking to avoid failing to win any of their opening seven league games in a season for just the second time in their history, also doing so in 1994-95, when they won none of their first eight games in the third tier. Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get started.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:45

Arsenal make one alteration to the team that drew with Tottenham in their previous league match. Havertz comes into the midfield, with Vieira moving onto the bench. Saka and Rice were both injury doubts before the game but are starting.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:41

Bournemouth make one change to the side that lost to Brighton in their last Premier League match. Lloyd Kelly came off with an injury against the Seagulls and is replaced by Senesi at centre-back. Solanke had an ankle injury during the week but is fit enough to start.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:41

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:33

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Andrei Radu, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Kieffer Moore, Hamed Traore, Antoine Semenyo.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:33

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Max Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert; Dominic Solanke.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:30

Arsenal moved into the next round of the cup after triumphing over Brentford in their last match. The Gunners are unbeaten in their eight games in all competitions this campaign and have won four of their six fixtures in the league. Mikel Arteta’s men led twice in the North London derby but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend, meaning that they are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a perfect record. They have lost just one of their 12 Premier League matches against Bournemouth (winning nine and drawing two), last losing 2-1 in January 2018. Eddie Nketiah was an unused substitute in that outing.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:30

Bournemouth progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in their previous fixture after beating Championship outfit Stoke City. The midweek venture provided an escape from league action, with the Cherries winless in the top-flight this season. Andoni Iraola’s side have drawn three and lost three of their six fixtures, most recently succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton despite taking an early lead through Dominic Solanke. Bournemouth are just one place and two points above the relegation zone and will drop into the bottom three if a team below them wins and they lose.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…