AFC Bournemouth line up Milos Kerkez replacement as race hots up for Hungarian’s signature

AFC Bournemouth have changed their stance on Milos Kerkez and are now willing to sell him in this transfer window.

This is according to Mark Brus, writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

It was reported just days ago that the Cherries did not want to sell the explosive full back and would only consider offers over £40 million (€47.5m).

This figure has been corroborated by Brus, who claims that “sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed the Daily Briefing that Kerkez could be available for a fee in the region of €45-50m”.

However, in contrast to that earlier report, Brus claims Bournemouth are “prepared for the possibility of Kerkez leaving this summer,” so much so that they are “eyeing Fenerbahce’s versatile Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde as a possible replacement”

The Dutchman would cost €25-30 million, leaving the Cherries with a healthy profit.

Given United’s limited budget and other priorities, including a centre back, central midfielder and striker, it seems unlikely they would be willing to stump up £40 million for a left back, unless they were to raise money from player sales.

Another problem to be overcome is the competition for the talented Hungarian, which according to the report includes Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.

Kerkez’s relationship with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been fractious to say the least and this could have softened the club’s determination to keep the 20 year old.

The player is reportedly unsettled as a result and this plays into the hands of the chasing pack.

Another reason that the Cherries might be leaning toward cashing in now is that the young star has put himself in the shop window with his excellent performances in Euro 24.

Hungary could still progress to the knockouts and the further they go, the greater the intensity of the battle could become for the former AZ Alkmaar player.





