AFC and NFC quarterbacks combine for six interceptions in first half of Pro Bowl

Justin Herbert did something no other QB was able to do during the first half of Sunday’s Pro Bowl: He failed to throw an interception.

The NFC and AFC teams combined to throw six interceptions in a high-scoring first half that saw all six QBs get significant playing time. Russell Wilson threw two interceptions in eight pass attempts for the NFC while Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins each had a pick. On the AFC side, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones each threw an interception among their 12 combined attempts while Herbert was 5-of-6 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

We also shouldn't forget Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs. He completed a pass for 15 yards and didn't get intercepted. Here's to you, Stefon.

Murray got the turnover party started on the first drive of the game with a pick-six to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. The NFC got a pick-six later in the half from Antoine Winfield as he intercepted Mahomes on fourth down and then returned the ball to the end zone.

Both pick-sixes were, uh, easy returns in a half that ended with the AFC up 28-21. That’s because Sunday’s game had the physicality of a flag football game in the exhibition showcase. Many tackles were blown dead before players came close to touching the ground; simply grabbing an opponent was good enough for a tackle. At one point, the Browns’ Nick Chubb was called down simply because his undershirt was grabbed by a defender as he tried to run up field.

While the product on the field didn’t resemble anything like the NFL fans are used to seeing, it was also understandable. No one needs to get injured in the Pro Bowl. But that lack of contact clearly didn’t prevent any turnovers. Just ask those five quarterbacks.