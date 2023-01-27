AFC & NFC Championship preview + Panthers hire Frank Reich & Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab and Charles McDonald react to the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich and the New York Jets Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as OC before previewing the AFC & NFC Championship games coming Sunday.

The Panthers announced the hiring of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. It'll be interesting to see how he decides to handle the quarterback situation. Frank Schwab wishes the Panthers had just kept interim head coach and former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, but everyone is convinced he will get another chance soon enough.

The Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new OC. Is this a sign that the Jets could be looking to acquire Aaron Rodgers? Charles McDonald thinks the Jets might actually have a better offensive foundation in place than the Packers. Even if they don't end up acquiring the veteran Rodgers, Hackett should be able to contribute early to a team that, according to Charles Robinson, believes they are not far off from contending.

While taping the podcast, the news dropped that Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will be staying in his role for another year. This is huge news for the Cowboys, who manage to hang onto Quinn through yet another head coach hiring cycle. It's concerning news for teams like the Broncos who have yet to hire their next coach, as the premiere options are starting to dwindle.

Next the trio move on to the NFC championship game, where Brock Purdy will look to evade the nasty Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, and Jalen Hurts will attempt to crack a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. Charles McDonald believes Hurts may be able to throw it deep against San Francisco – the cornerbacks may be their one weakness.

The AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs hinges on the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and whether or not he can overcome the ankle injury that affected his play last week. Mahomes was, shockingly, a full participant in practice on Wednesday and was seen jogging on the field. Regardless of Mahomes' status, Robinson believes the key to stopping the Chiefs will be slowing down tight end Travis Kelce, who is Mahomes' safety valve and tends to dominate in playoff games. Charles McDonald picks the Bengals; he thinks their streak of three straight victories against Kansas City will continue for at least one more game.

00:25 - The Panthers hire Frank Reich to be their next head coach

13:55 - The Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett to be their next offensive coordinator. Is Aaron Rodgers next?

29:50 - Cowboys DC Dan Quinn announces he's staying in Dallas. What does this mean for teams without head coaches?

37:15 - 49ers @ Eagles Preview: Which offense will crack first against elite defense? Purdy and the 49ers or Hurts and Eagles?

50:00 - Bengals @ Chiefs Preview: Can the Bengals stop the Chiefs just short of the Super Bowl for the second straight year? Is Mahomes going to be more healthy than we all thought?

