AFC's top seed is Titans' to lose after surviving Saints

A team that lost to the New York Jets and is missing its best player has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Tennessee Titans held off a late rally on Sunday to secure a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints. The win was their sixth straight and their second since losing All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to a potentially season-ending foot injury. They clearly missed Henry as the struggled to gain traction on the ground against the Saints.

But they got just enough from their running back committee and thwarted a game-tying two-point effort from the Saints in the games' final moments to hold on for the win. With the win, they improve to 8-2 with a 1.5-game cushion over the next best teams in the AFC. And with the NFL's easiest remaining schedule, the AFC's top seed is theirs to lose.

They didn't necessarily look like the AFC's best team in Sunday's win. They needed several breaks en route to the win, including a pair of missed extra points by Saints kicker Brian Johnson and a questionable roughing-the passer penalty that kept a touchdown drive alive. The missed extra points forced the Saints to go for two after a late touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 remaining pulled New Orleans within two points.

But a false start pushed the attempt back five yards, and a Siemian pass to Mark Ingram in the end zone fell incomplete, forcing the Saints to attempt an onside kick. The Titans recovered to seal the victory.