AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens discusses ‘Dynamite’ show at Mechanics Bank Arena set for May 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time, All Elite Wrestling is heading to Bakersfield and the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Former AEW tag team champion Anthony Bowens joined 17 News at Sunrise to highlight “Dynamite” set for Mechanics Bank Arena on Wednesday, May 22. The show will be televised live on TBS and begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available through AXS.com.

Bowens said “there’s nothing like professional wrestling live.” He said you can expect just about everything at a pro wrestling show from high-flying action to comedy. “There’s action from start to finish,” he said.

