AEW set to return to Charleston, a city that has been important to Dynamite

Apr. 8—It hasn't even been five years since All Elite Wrestling brought major professional wrestling back to Turner Broadcasting with its premiere episode of AEW Dynamite.

It's crazy to think that in that short amount of time, one of the cities that has played an important part in the building of the brand has been none other than Charleston, West Virginia.

The show debuted on Oct. 2, 2019, and four weeks later, episode No. 5 was in our Capital City. It was a special moment for Mountain State wrestling fans, and wasn't without its significance. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian defeated the Lucha Bros. to become the first-ever AEW world tag team champions.

Fast forward to Aug. 17, 2022, for Dynamite's second visit to Charleston. Then-AEW world champion CM Punk kicked off the show with his infamous calling out of Hangman Adam Page. Punk was reportedly furious that Page had gone into business for himself in a recent promo.

The show also featured the anticipated return of Kenny Omega after a long absence due to injury. He teamed up with the Young Bucks to defeat Dragon Lee, Rush and Andrade el Idolo in a trios tag team championship tournament match.

Now, here we are, one day away from Dynamite's return to Charleston. And even though CM Punk has since returned to the WWE, he still could be a central and controversial part of the show.

AEW has advertised that this Wednesday's show will feature airing of footage of the backstage events at last August's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in England, and that Nicholas and Matthew Jackson will discuss the incident for the first time. CM Punk and Jack Perry were reportedly involved in an altercation that led to Punk's firing, while Perry was suspended indefinitely and has yet to be seen on AEW programming since.

It remains to be seen how extensive all of this will be, but it should lead to a lot of eyeballs tuning in to Dynamite on TBS.

And West Virginia will be the backdrop.

One wrestler who will make her first appearance in Charleston on Wednesday night but can be considered an AEW original is former TBS champion Kris Statlander. She made her debut with the company in November 2019, six months after AEW got started with its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

"Yes, I am technically an original, even though I wasn't technically there Day One. I was there 2019, so basically an original," Statlander said Friday in a phone interview. "I am just so proud of how much we've all grown as a company. There's a lot of things that happen when a new company starts in such a high-profile way, where everything that happens, everyone knows about it, and not just the company but the whole world basically."

Like any other new venture trying to gain its footing, AEW has been met with both plenty of praise and lots of criticism. Statlander feels the company is doing good things and still moving in a positive direction.

"It's hard to be perfect from the start in unknown territory, with the pressure of the world watching you the entire time, too," she said. "I think as a company we've done a great job progressing, learning from mistakes that we've made and just growing and getting better."

The same goes for the women's division, she said.

"Nothing starts off perfect," she said. "There's always prototypes, and then you evolve, you learn, you grow and you improve, and I think everyone is striving every single day to continue to do that."

It didn't take her long to make her mark. Within two months of her debut, Statlander was already competing for the world championship and gaining a big following in the process.

Her momentum was slowed by two knee injuries — the left knee in 2020, then the right one in 2022, just two days before her 27th birthday and less than two weeks before Dynamite's second Charleston appearance.

While she was rehabbing from the injury, many fans expressed their support of Statlander and couldn't wait for her to return to the ring.

"The first (injury) I was very up to date, giving updates and showing my progression and whatnot. The second time around I was very quiet and I didn't post about a lot of what was going on," she said. "The fact that people still kept my name in their mouths, in a good way, it was so special to me, the fact that so many people were excited for me to return.

"There was always a conversation about what I would do or when I would be back, and how I would be when I got back. It was very special to know that people cared so much, even when I was not really giving much information at the time."

What she did in her return wound up being the biggest moment of her career.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last May, then-undefeated Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS championship against Taya Valkyrie. After the match, Cargill issued an open challenge, one that was answered by none other than Statlander, who defeated Cargill for the title, ending Cargill's unbeaten streak at 60 matches in the process.

"It was a wild, wild day for me," she said. "It was my first time winning a title in AEW and I was the first person ever to beat Jade. I had broken the streak; I had become almost a history maker there. I did it on my first night back and I was just so excited to get back into everything. I was drinking way too much caffeine than I needed that day, on top of the anxiety I was having of having to make a return, and I'm surprised I did not have a heart attack. I wasn't freaking out, but my heart was racing so much.

"I am just so thankful that I had so much love and support from the fans that day when I did make my return, and I did win. But I also had so much love from all of my friends, the whole locker room. Everyone that was there pretty much came to the backstage area to watch me, and congratulate me and give me a hug afterwards. It was such a special moment. It was one of those, 'Wow! You guys really like me' type moments. It was an amazing day for me and my career, but it was also a very reassuring day for me as a person also."

Statlander defeated Cargill again in September in what was Cargill's last match in AEW. She is now in WWE and competed in her first WrestleMania Saturday night, getting the pin in a six-woman tag team match.

Statlander dropped the TBS title in November but was never pinned. Julia Hart pinned Skye Blue in a triple threat match to start her reign that is still running.

Statlander's friend Willow Nightingale will challenge Hart for the belt at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21.

Whatever the future holds for Statlander, she's honored to be along for the ride.

"I am just so happy and thankful to be a part of everything that we've got going on right now," Statlander said.

Also scheduled for Wednesday night:

l Dustin Rhodes — who watched his brother Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship Sunday night at WrestleMania 40 — will face AEW world champion Samoa Joe in an AEW World Championship eliminator match;

l Hart will defend her TBS title against "Legit" Leyla Hirsch in an Open House match;

l Women's world champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will raise a Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa, the woman who will challenge Storm at Dynasty;

l "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, FTW champion Hook and Katsuyori Shibata will team up for a trios match against Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo);

l TNT champion Adam Copeland will put the title on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo;

l Mariah May will take on Anna Jay.

Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on TBS.

Wednesday will also serve as a taping for AEW Rampage, which will air Friday night at 10 p.m. on TNT.

