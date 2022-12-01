AEW’s Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley are Rulers of Jungle for Bengals against Chiefs

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Ruler of the Jungle ceremony is a pregame celebrity-led moment where The Ruler leads the “Who Dey” chant right before kickoff. The Ruler of the Jungle establishes the home-field advantage into Paycor Stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and they have tapped a native of the Queen City and his wife to fire up the crowd.

AEW’s Jon Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette will do the honors before the Bengals’ big game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

