AEW owner Tony Khan wears neck brace for NFL Draft after ‘shaking off piledriver’

AEW owner Tony Khan was seen wearing a neck brace during Thursday night’s NFL Draft - having taken some action in the wrestling ring.

Khan - who is also the Jacksonville Jaguars’ chief football strategy officer - took a punch to the gut and a piledriver on AEW Dynamite.

Shad Khan, Tony’s father and the owner of the Jaguars, took to the ring to check on his son in the aftermath of the drama.

In an amusing sporting crossover, Tony was seen 24 hours later inside Jacksonville’s draft war room during ESPN and NFL Network coverage of the 2024 draft.

Broadcasters noted his condition as they watched the clip.

