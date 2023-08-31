AEW All Out – match card, date, start time and how to watch

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Fresh off holding their biggest show ever, All In at Wembley Stadium, AEW is back on pay per view just one week later.

All Out takes place, as is tradition, on Labour Day weekend (Sunday, September 3) and this year hails from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Given its close proximity to All In, All Out has had a couple of stumbling blocks when it comes to putting the card together.

At the time of writing, there's no word on if CM Punk will appear on the show and without much time to build the announced matches, the card has been left looking a little lacking in comparison to past AEW events.

For the first time since Chris Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out 2019, the company's main championship will not be defended on an AEW pay per view.

Instead, AEW Champion MJF will be defending his Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championship alongside Adam Cole against Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

However there are some interesting singles matches on the card, including Kenny Omega taking on Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley challenging Orange Cassidy for the International Championship.

AEW All Out: What's the full match card for All Out?

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin - TNT Championship match

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho - TBS Championship match

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley - AEW International Championship match

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR & The Young Bucks

MJF and Adam Cole (c) vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds - ROH World Tag Team Championship match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor - ROH World Television Championship match

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW All Out start time: What date and start time is All Out in the UK?



All Out takes place at 1am on Monday, September 4, with the Zero Hour pre-show taking place at midnight.

What's the date and start time for All Out in the US?

All Out takes place at 8pm ET on on Sunday, September 3, with the Zero Hour pre-show taking place an hour before.

How do I watch AEW All Out?

In the US, All Out is available to order on B/R Live and on traditional pay-per-view. In the UK, All Out can be ordered through Fite TV.

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK and Rampage every Saturday at 3am on FITE with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT, and in the UK, Dynamite repeats air on ITV4.

