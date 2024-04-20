AEW Dynasty wrestler shares memories of St. Louis ahead of STL match

ST. LOUIS – Professional wrestling returns this weekend to Chaifetz Arena.

AEW, All Elite Wrestling, brings an impressive roster of both female and male performers that have a wide variety of wrestling styles and twist-filled performances.

The main event this weekend could make history, crowning the company’s first African American word champion in it’s five-year history.

The contender stopped by FOX 2 to talk about his love of St. Louis and music.

Pro wrestler and performer Swerve Strickland has been chasing history since his arrival in all-elite wrestling in 2022. Strickland says he’s got a big influx of momentum and that he needs to solidify himself now before getting lost in the huge talent roster of the company.

He was the first African American to headline a pay-per-view show for the company. He wants to be the man at the top of the food chain when it comes to talent.

Strickland says there are several factors that bring people back into this business and the sport. His opportunity to win the title is in the city that first captured his attention as a young boy, and he says he was happy to finally see the Gateway Arch after seeing it on TV so long ago.

The St. Louis Rams was the start of his love for football, as the era of Marshall Faulk, Tori Holt, and Kurt Warner was his favorite.

In addition to his trip to the city, Strickland will be throwing the first pitch at Saturday’s Cardinals game.

It’s not just flips and football that fill his time, though. He has dived into the music industry, creating his own theme song with Flash Garments.

The Tacoma, WA, native is now hoping his journey to greatness changes while in St. Louis. He says it seems as things came full circle, from watching the Rams’ Super Bowl to holding his title match here.

Tickets for AEW Dynasty are on sale on Ticketmaster, starting at $28. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the preshow and matches begin at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

