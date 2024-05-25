AEW Double or Nothing 2024 live stream: Start time, card and how to watch online

AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

Back in 2019, Double or Nothing served as the very first official All Elite Wrestling event on pay-per-view. Since then, the promotion has expanded exponentially by bringing in some of the biggest names in professional wrestling to create some of the most memorable moments in the history of the business. Now, to celebrate this milestone occasion, the promotion is returning to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada to bring it back to where it all began.

AEW Double or Nothing start time

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET

Watch in the U.S.: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

However, the state of AEW looks a lot different than that first show. The Young Bucks have been leaning into their Executive Vice President titles a lot more lately and they’ve been running roughshod all over the place. Along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry as the latest version of The Elite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been running the show with an iron fist. They even took out owner Tony Khan and fellow EVP Kenny Omega along the way. Well, some of AEW’s finest have some objections to the way things are being run these days and they will be taking up arms in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

While it will certainly be an unforgettable experience to be there live and in person for this chaotic contest, the best way to view Anarchy in the Arena is with your favorite streaming service. In an effort to help AEW fans find the best way to catch all the action in Sin City this Memorial Day weekend, we have all the details right here.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the go? Can't watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Double or Nothing can be streamed via Bleacher Report for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW Double or Nothing on PPV.com.

Streamers in those territories will pay $49.99 CAD or $20 USD converted to their currency.

TrillerTV and YouTube are also selling AEW Double or Nothing live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 card

”Grudge” will be the word of the night at this year’s AEW Double or Nothing. In addition to Anarchy in the Arena, there are a number of matches with incredibly high personal stakes. First, Orange Cassidy will go one-on-one with Trent Beretta. The two former Best Friends have been going at it since Trent turned on Orange after they failed to win the recent AEW Tag Team Championship tournament that was ultimately won by The Young Bucks. Then things escalated when Beretta ended the in-ring career of his long-time partner Chuck Taylor during a particularly brutal Parking Lot Brawl. Finally, after Freshly Squeezed got the better of his ex-stablemate in a match by utilizing an exposed turnbuckle and a perfectly timed roll-up, Beretta accused his opponent of cheating and issued a challenge for Double or Nothing. Seeing this long-time friendship implode has been hard to watch for fans of the Best Friends, but things have gone way past the point of no return. There’s likely no chance of reconciliation here, so the best we can hope for is that Cassidy manages to exact some revenge for both himself and good ol’ Chuckie T.

The next rivalry has been gestating for just over a year. Back in May 2023, Willow Nightingale faced off with Mercedes Moné to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. Both competitors battled hard, but thanks to The CEO suffering an injury during the match, Nightingale was able to capitalize and capture the newly christened title at NJPW Resurgence. Fast forward to March 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Moné made her long-awaited debut in AEW and quickly made it known that she wanted retribution from her old rival who put her on the shelf for a year. Now, after many weeks of promos, the former multi-time women’s champion is finally ready to wrestle her first televised match since her injury. And just as her opponent snatched the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship from her grasps, Moné wants to take the AEW TBS Championship from Nightingale in her first in-ring action for the promotion. This moment has been highly-anticipated ever since rumors of Moné signing with the company began to circulate. Now that the moment is finally here, can the trailblazer and history maker return to the level that wrestling fans have come to expect from her over the course of her career? Plus, Willow has leveled up in a big way since they last wrestled. Not only has she earned the TBS Title, but she dominated the 2023 Owen Hart Cup, competed in grueling street fights, and honed her skills in Japan and Mexico while maintaining her AEW commitments. But has the champion leveled up enough to take down a future hall of famer? It’s possible, but Moné shines the most in big matches and she’s been hungry for another one of those for some time. There’s a good chance that we hear “AND NEW” when the bell rings on this match.

Finally, speaking of champions, the main event of Double or Nothing features the AEW World Championship as Swerve Strickland defends his newly-won title against Christian Cage. This match would have been a major challenge for Swerve regardless considering Cage’s veteran status and lengthy championship resume. However, when you factor in The Patriarch of AEW’s trademark mind games, this rivalry elevates to the next level. The leader of The Patriarchy has made things incredibly personal by attacking every aspect of Strickland’s being. First, he took out Prince Nana, Swerve’s manager and confidant. Cage and his goons then took his opponent’s blood by soaking a picture of his family in it. And to top it all off, the mastermind turned Swerve’s own stable The Mogul Embassy against him. With only one more thing left to take, Christian is fairly confident that he will turn Swerve’s House into his house. Of course, the champion will not go down without a fight. Strickland scratched and clawed to become the first Black world champion in AEW. There’s no way that he’s ready to end his game-changing reign just yet. And if history is any indication, Swerve will sacrifice even more blood, sweat, and tears to ensure a victory.

Here’s the complete card for ​​AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 (as of this writing):