AEW to debut ‘Dynamite’ & ‘Rampage’ wrestling shows at Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – AEW is set to bring two of its popular wrestling shows to the Simmons Bank Arena for the first time ever next month.

Wrestlers from shows “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” will bring the action to the arena on Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $24 to $94.

Headliners from the shows include Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone and many more.

The July stop is not only the first stop for AEW at Simmons Bank Arena but also will be the first time the 5-year-old promotion has made a stop anywhere in the Natural State.

To purchase tickets to the show, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.

