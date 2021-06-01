AEW Announcer FIRED After Mocking Longest-Reigning Women’s World Champ’s Japanese Accent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Samson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fired a Spanish commentary team member for mocking the accent of a Japanese wrestler.




What happened: Willie Urbina mocked the accent of Hikaru Shida, 32, who is currently the longest-reigning AEW Women's World Champion.

  • The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, happened during a commercial break on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

  • Co-announcer Alex Abrahantes asked Urbina to translate a promo for Shida, but Urbina instead gibbered in a mock Asian accent.

  • Co-announcer Thunder Rosa and Dasha Kuret told Urbina to stop, according to a translation for Fightful.

  • AEW has no breaks on FITE TV outside the U.S. for AEW Plus subscribers, so international viewers watching with Spanish commentary were able to hear the whole thing.

  • Shida lost to Britt Baker on Sunday's "AEW Double or Nothing," ending her 372-day reign, Wrestling Inc noted.





Fired: AEW fired Urbina last Saturday, just hours after the controversial broadcast, according to PW Insider.

  • Urbina, who worked for Impact Wrestling from 2006-2014, also did Spanish announcing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

  • AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed Urbina's termination and apologized to Shida over the matter.

  • "I didn’t think there was any excuse. I was not happy. Afterwards, I heard what was said and having our commentators involved with what was said about her, who I also apologized to, I thought it was best for the company to make this decision," Khan said, according to Fightful.

  • Shida responded to Urbina's comments in English and Japanese tweets, expressing that she doesn't care what "other people say about my race because I love it and [am] proud of it. I don't even feel anger."


Featured Image via Contralona (left) and AEW (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Viet Family Posts Videos Claiming Neighbor 'Racially Harassed' Them for 8 Months in Garden Grove

NYC Mayor Announces Initiative, Partnership with Six Organizations to Tackle Hate Crimes

Lonely Japanese Billionaire is Seeking a Date He Can Take to the Moon

Tibetan Monk, 19, Dies After Months of Beatings in Chinese Custody, Human Rights Watch Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper DaBaby Interviewed by Miami Police Over Alleged Involvement in Memorial Day Shooting [Updated]

    To Blame it on Baby or not to Blame it on Baby?

  • Throw us a bone, Disney: Cruella needs this version of “Who Let The Dogs Out”

    This post contains spoilers for Cruella.

  • House Republicans Introduce ‘Stars and Stripes’ Bill to Ban Flying ‘Political,’ BLM Flags at U.S. Embassies

    House Republicans propose Stars and Stripes Act to ban display of BLM and 'political' flags at U.S. embassies.

  • Romero’s THE AMUSEMENT PARK Is Horrific Because It’s Real

    George A. Romero's once-lost industrial film The Amusement Park is a terrifying look at being elderly in America. Our review. The post Romero’s THE AMUSEMENT PARK Is Horrific Because It’s Real appeared first on Nerdist.

  • FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

    An FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., according to court records unsealed Tuesday. During a hearing, Montgomery County prosecutors outlined their account of how the Dec. 15 confrontation between the 37-year-old agent, Eduardo Valdivia, and an unarmed passenger swiftly escalated from a testy exchange of words to a shooting on a train approaching Medical Center station in Bethesda. Defense attorney Robert Bonsib said Valdivia acted in self-defense as the man approached him at the rear of a train car.

  • Officials say ballots safe after alarm at elections facility

    An alarm linked to a motion sensor inside a warehouse in Atlanta where ballots from last year's election are stored went off over the weekend but the ballots remained secure, officials said Tuesday. The alarm at the Fulton County elections warehouse went off Saturday, and county Sheriff Patrick Labat said his office is investigating what triggered the motion sensor on the second floor. When the alarm went off, Labat said, off-duty Douglas County deputies working for a private security company and hired by a third party were onsite and entered the warehouse through an exterior door that was unlocked and did a security check.

  • Oregon bans guns from Capitol, demands safe storage in homes

    Legislators have brought guns into the Oregon State Capitol for personal protection. Later this year, doing so will be outlawed under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Kate Brown that was earlier passed by the Legislature, with Democrats in favor and minority Republicans opposed. The new law also mandates the safe storage of guns.

  • Netflix released a new list of its most popular movies ever – did your favorites make the cut?

    Netflix isn’t always candid about viewership numbers, especially when it comes to the number of people that actually stuck around and watched a full movie or TV series, but the company is more than happy to tout original projects with noteworthy launches. That trend continued late last week when the company revealed that Zack Snyder’s …

  • Belarusian activist slashes own throat in court with pen

    A Belarusian activist is in hospital after he tried to slit his own throat in court, telling his father he was being forced to confess. The man’s suicide attempt on Tuesday horrified Belarus, a nation deeply traumatised by police violence and torture following Alexander Lukashenko’s win in a rigged vote last summer. Stsiapan Latypau is one of over 400 Belarusians jailed since the election for their opposition views. Mr Latypau, charged with resisting police and fraud, was brought into a Minsk co

  • Muslim woman on flight told she ‘would bring the whole plane down,’ advocacy group says

    The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a religious discrimination complaint against Southwest Airlines in North Texas on Tuesday.

  • Comedian apologizes after teeing off in Yellowstone, prompting Parks Service investigation

    “I, uh, just never realized the magnitude of hitting, uh, a golf ball in any of our national parks,” he said in a post.

  • NBA power agent Rich Paul explained to Anthony Davis the limits of the Pelicans' future before his infamous trade request

    Anthony Davis' trade request rankled some members of the NBA world, as it came with over a year left on his contract.

  • Erriyon Knighton, 17-year-old pro sprinter, breaks Usain Bolt junior record

    Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old sprinter who turned professional in January, broke Usain Bolt's U18 200m record on Monday night.

  • Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station

    An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their small community fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said. A 44-year-old fire specialist died and a 54-year-old firefighter was shot when the gunman opened fire shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters. The fire chief said he could not speak to the motive for the attack and doesn’t know about any disciplinary actions.

  • NBA bubble fatigue: LeBron James would rather retire than play for Orlando Magic

    LeBron James spent months in Lake Buena Vista, Florida in 2020, playing in the NBA playoff bubble. Now, he's tired of Orlando.

  • Urban Meyer hands Chris Jericho laptop during All Elite Westling show

    How and why did Jaguars coach Urban Meyer take part in a professional wrestling match?

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger throws shade at his former offensive coordinator

    Ben Roethlisberger takes a jab at his former OC in an interview on Tuesday.

  • Hall of Famer Jim Lampley signs with Triller, will call Lopez-Kambosos on June 19

    Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings