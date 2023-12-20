Aeryn Hampton flips to Alabama football from Texas on early national signing day

Flipmas time is here.

Alabama football struck on the first day of the early signing period, flipping four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton. He was a Texas commit since July then made the switch Wednesday to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Hampton is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete who is ranked No. 11 at his position and is the No. 38 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. He ranks No. 224 among all 2024 prospects.

The flip of Hampton from the Longhorns is noteworthy; he's a Texas native, playing for Daingerfield High School in Daingerfield, Texas.

Holmon Wiggins, Alabama's assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers, is listed as his primary recruiter. Secondary coach Travaris Robinson is the secondary recruiter.

SIGNEES: Alabama football recruiting class 2024: Meet Crimson Tide's early signees

JALEN MILROE: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe knew when Crimson Tide had Georgia beat: 'They looked defeated'

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football flips Aeryn Hampton from Texas in 2024 recruiting class