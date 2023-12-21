Aeryn Hampton, flipped by Alabama, is the one that got away, but Texas still has DB depth

Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton flipped from Texas to Alabama on Wednesday, giving head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff a rare loss on early signing day. A four-star recruit who was once committed to Baylor, Hampton chose Alabama after a recent home visit from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

More: Steve Sarkisian: Arch Manning is 'more than capable' of playing good football for Texas

Alabama coach Nick Saban flipped Texas cornerback pledge Aeryn Hampton on Wednesday, which was the only commit that Texas lost on the first day of the early signing period.

Despite the loss of Hampton, Texas seems to have strengthened its set of cornerbacks on Wednesday. Kobe Black (Waco Connally) and Wardell Mack (Marrero, La.,) are both consensus four-star prospects while Santana Wilson (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (Bradenton, Fla.) are highly regarded three-star cornerbacks.

Those freshmen will join a set of corners next season that includes Malik Muhammad, Terrance Brooks and Gavin Holmes, who have all played crucial roles on this year's Texas team that has reached the College Football Playoff.

Currently, Texas' class ranks sixth-best in the country, per 247Sports' composite. The Longhorns have 21 high school signees (four five-stars, 15 four-stars) and are behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Miami, No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 5 Oregon heading out of Wednesday. National signing day is Feb. 7.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football recruit Aeryn Hampton was flipped and signed by Alabama