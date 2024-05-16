Aerobatics coming to Ephrata this weekend

May 16—EPHRATA — The International Aerobatic Club Washington Chapter No. 67 begins their slate of activities at the Port of Ephrata this weekend with an aerobatic camp set to begin Saturday and run through the following Saturday.

Additional events are scheduled in June with practice days scheduled for June 4-6, followed by the Apple Cup Contest June 7 and 8.

In September, the club will be back at the Ephrata airport for practice days Sept. 3-5, then the Apple Turnover Contest Sept. 6 and 7.

More information on the club and participation rules may be found at https://chapters.eaa.org/iac67.