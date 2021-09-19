Aerial Powers Ties Career High In Points To Push Lynx Past Mystics (September 19, 2021)

TheWolverine.com
It’s the rare college basketball recruit who doesn’t play for his father, something to which Michigan basketball fans who follow recruiting closely can attest. Trey Zeigler, whose father Ernie coached at Central Michigan, Ray McCallum Jr. (Ray Sr., Detroit) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Pat Sr., Wisconsin-Milwaukee) are examples of highly rated prep players Wolverines coaches recruited hard, only to watch them end up playing at smaller schools for their fathers. “He tells me, ‘I don’t want you to look back in 30 years and have regrets … feel like I pushed you into doing something you didn’t want to do,” the younger Howard said.