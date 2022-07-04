Aerial Powers with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
Damiris Dantas (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
Aerial Powers scores a career-high 32 points as the Lynx blow out the Aces at home.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, Liz Cambage added 16 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 84-74 on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.
James Harden and Deandre Ayton headline the best players who are still available in 2022 NBA free agency. Check out a full list here.
The winner earned $4 million while last place was 34 shots behind the leader and took home $120,000.
USC shared statements from six of its head coaches Sunday regarding the Trojans' announced move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Sergio Garcia's graduation to pariah-in-chief on the DP World Tour is complete after an astonishing outburst in the locker room in the wake of being fined and banned from the Scottish Open for appearing on the Saudi rebel circuit.
This is the proper way to get ready for the Genesis Scottish Open and the 150th British Open.
The Big 12 has considered adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Unlikely as it might seem, the Warriors reportedly have interest in bringing Kevin Durant back to the Bay Area.
Talor Gooch hasn't played on a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team.
How would Durant react to that trade?
Brooklyn insists that talks are only preliminary at this point, but Chris Haynes' report Saturday that the Nets and Lakers have discussed a Kyrie Irving trade only fueled what is already a widespread expectation that Irving is destined to end up ...
J.T. Poston earned $1,278,000 for his wire-to-wire win at the 2022 John Deere Classic.
We can talk about James Harden and Kevin Durant requesting trades, but Kyrie Irving is the root cause of the Brooklyn Nets' situation.
The college football world as we know it is changing rapidly.
The reporter asked the mixed doubles pair, Venus Williams and Jamie Murray, about their reason for playing in Wimbledon this year.
Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17. “The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement Sunday.
The decision not to match Portland's offer for Gary Payton II reportedly isn't sitting well within the Warriors' organization.
Julija Stoliarenko opened the UFC 276 mega-card with a gruesome submission of Jessica-Rose Clark.