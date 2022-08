Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Leave it to a student of mortuary science to get the ending right. Sylvia Fowles, soon to transition from basketball great to mortician, played what might have been her last home game for the Lynx on Friday night. The last of five Hall of Fame-caliber players who combined to win four WNBA titles for the Lynx, Fowles produced her 100th double-double with the team even as Minnesota lost, 96-69, ...