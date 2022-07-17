Aerial Powers with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/17/2022
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/17/2022
Protein is a macronutrient that provides the body with amino acids that are used for many biological roles in the body. You can get protein from both plant and animal foods, but you do have to be more wary of your choices when it comes to animal sources.With animal protein, you do want to choose lean cuts where you are getting numerous essential nutrients your body needs but with lower saturated and total fat amounts. Processed meats and higher fat cuts are very high in saturated fat, a nutrient
"This is way more advantageous and more beneficial for me than go be an assistant coach in Sacramento or Oklahoma City or some other (NBA) team."
After a brief in-person hiatus, the WNBA All-Star Weekend returns with powerful programming for the...
Kahleah Copper finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago as the Sky defeated the Wings 89-81.
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Indiana Fever, 07/15/2022
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 07/15/2022
TyTy Washington Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 07/16/2022
JT Thor (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 07/16/2022
Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are the final twosome Sunday in the 150th Open. About all they will share ahead of that 2:50 p.m. BST tee time, however, is their score.
Justin Jefferson gave his list of the top receivers in the NFL and he put Cooper Kupp in a tie for 3rd
Is Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey overrated because he can't stay on the field? ESPN's Chris Canty believes so.
Chase Ealey won Saturday night's shot put final at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, becoming the first U.S. woman to win a shot put world title.
The Big 12 is heading into its final season as a 10-school league. Oklahoma and Texas still have at least this season before moving to the SEC.
NBC Sports recently ranked all the general managers in the NFL and Trent Baalke wasn't ranked highly in the process.
Justin Allgaier recaps his day on the track saying he 'wasn't doing a good job' at points in the race, but the No. 7 ends up in Victory Lane.
Emma Meesseman (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 07/16/2022
Justin Lewis (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 07/16/2022
In this Mets post game news conference, David Peterson talked about serving up Matt Olson's two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave Atlanta the 2-1 lead. Peterson: "It sucks, I missed my spot, he's a good hitter, he took advantage of it."
Luka Doncic is not active in recruiting players to his team, ESPN reports. "They seek his input, but he's not heavily involved in personnel decisions," ESPN's reporter Tim MacMahon told. "He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He ...