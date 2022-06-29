Aerial Powers with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Reuters

The rouble rallied past 52 against the dollar to a more than a seven-year high on Tuesday as capital controls and month-end taxes offset the negative impact of Western statements that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds. The rouble became the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html this year, boosted by emergency measures that authorities have taken to shield Russia's financial system from western sanctions after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is much stronger now than it was before Russia started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.