Aerial Powers with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/28/2022
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/28/2022
The rouble rallied past 52 against the dollar to a more than a seven-year high on Tuesday as capital controls and month-end taxes offset the negative impact of Western statements that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds. The rouble became the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html this year, boosted by emergency measures that authorities have taken to shield Russia's financial system from western sanctions after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is much stronger now than it was before Russia started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
“You never know who's in the room that you're needing to hold space for.”View Entire Post ›
In an op-ed written in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Jemele Hill has revealed that she had an abortion when she was 26. The sports journalist, now 46, penned a personal piece for The Atlantic, opening up about the decision for the first time publicly.
Joe Burrow used his platform to make his stance clear.
For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?
After a WNBA superstar used a "contract divorce" to leave Phoenix and join a rival, her ex-teammate celebrated a win by yelling, "Fuck Tina Charles!"
Sources said the Mavs are willing to give Brunson a five-year contract - which only Dallas can offer due to owning his Bird rights - that is comparable to the four-year, $85 million deal guard Fred VanVleet signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2020. ...
Leonard Fournette told a story that illustrated the power of Tom Brady.
The former Brave is reportedly "angry" with the free-agent negotiations that ultimately led to his signing with the Dodgers.
The emergence of LIV Golf has thrust the Ryder Cup into the spotlight once again, and former captains are split on what comes next.
Williams loses 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 in first round epic Williams could have played her last match at Wimbledon
One of the nation's best running backs is narrowing down his recruitment to four schools.
Ahead of the first LIV Golf tournament in the U.S., the Saudi-backed venture and its players certainly know how to make headlines - and controversy.
Brooks Koepka likes to boast about his honesty. Koepka once accused Patrick Reed of cheating by “building sand castles” in a waste area in the Bahamas. “I’m always going to speak my mind and tell you what I think, and I think everybody in this room knows that,” he said at a PGA Championship preview day in 2020.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly filed paperwork to terminate his relationship with his longtime agents at Excel Sports Management.
Draymond Green believes the Memphis Grizzlies are due for a reality check next season.
The buildup for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is getting heated.
Texans' GM Nick Caserio received plenty of blowback for slow playing the Deshaun Watson situation, but it could be one of the greatest trades in NFL history. As our Tom E. Curran writes, Cleveland's dysfunction is New England's gain.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports new intel on Anfernee Simons, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and Nerlens Noel. Plus, Knicks trade talks.
In March, the Cleveland Browns made a brash maneuver—trading a package including three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for the legally embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, and awarding Watson a fresh, mega contract. At the time of the deal, a Texas grand jury had just declined to indict Watson, who had been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct or other inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. Earlier this month, Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.