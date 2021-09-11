Aerial Powers with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

The Guardian

Mark Cuban has spent years sparring with opponents, both imagined and real. But he has been strangely quiet on a new ruling in Texas Mark Cuban talks with Mavericks star player Luka Doncic after a game last season. Photograph: Tony Gutierrez/AP As a Texas law that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion continues to make shockwaves around the world, another measure in the state goes largely unnoticed. Effective as of last Wednesday, it requires any Texas professional sports team that receives st