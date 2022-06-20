Aerial Powers with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/19/2022
Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 […]
Mark Jackson doesn't hold back when it comes to throwing a little shade at his former team.
Keep up with the outcomes of each game with our Men's College World Series results tracker.
HoopsHype presents the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past week, led by Tobias Harris and John Collins.
The Brewers had a good reason to wait until Saturday to designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment.
Golden State has its biggest stars returning, but major free agent decisions to make, while Boston will need to find ways to be more consistent.
Multiple sources, including ESPN Deportes, confirmed reports that Ancer was prepared to make the leap.
The Oklahoma Sooners face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the NCAA baseball College World Series on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.
US Open 2022 full leaderboard Englishman wins first major thanks to two-under 68 to finish on six-under Topsy-turvy final round had everything as Fitzpatrick holds off challenge of Zalatoris and Scheffler He becomes only the second man to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course after Jack Nicklaus
The winner will play another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon. The loser won't play baseball again until 2023.
Golf’s great and good have warned the players who have signed with the Saudi rebel circuit that their routes to the majors may soon be blocked and that they should not expect to appear in any future Ryder Cups.
Not every player gets to earn a ring so early in their career, but the Warriors' group of youngsters is among the rare.
Zak Hanshew breaks down his picks for the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, including five potential draft-night trades. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Katie Ledecky won the 400m freestyle to open the world swimming championships in Budapest.
After the Warriors Finals victory, former MVP Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Kevin Durant's legacy.
Over a year after it first aired, a Subway commercial featuring Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum has aged extremely well.
Klay Thompson wants to play for Steve Kerr and only Steve Kerr.
World number one Daniil Medvedev screamed at his coach during an on-court outburst Sunday before going on to lose his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle.
With a loaded roster, the Browns could be involved in multiple trades before or during training camp. Three trades involving the Browns have been suggested:
A mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk from the Detroit Pistons.