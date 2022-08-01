Aerial Powers with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Reuters Videos

STORY: Substitute Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge their defeat by Germany in the 2009 Euro final in Helsinki.England coach Sarina Wiegman became the first manager to win the Euros with two different nations having led her native Netherlands to the title in 2017.It was a historic night for England who opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through forward Ella Toone in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium, the 87,192 attendance a record for a UEFA tournament, men's or women's.Substitute Lina Magull brought Germany back into the game to send it to extra time but Kelly popped up at the right time to clinch it for England and send the home fans wild.