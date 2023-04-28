Aeneas Williams, other former Cardinals to announced Day 2 picks

A tradition that has continued for several years, the NFL will have team legends announce draft picks for teams on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

For Day 2 of the 2023 draft, a few former Arizona Cardinals can be found on the list. One will make the announcement for the Cardinals’ second-round pick and others will announce for other teams for whom they were legends.

Arizona Cardinals - Aeneas Williams

This is not the first time Williams has announced a pick for the Cardinals. He also did it in 2018, announcing the selection of receiver Christian Kirk.

Williams is a Hall of Famer and one of the best players in Cardinals history.

Atlanta Falcons - John Abraham

Abraham played 15 seasons in the NFL and played his final two for the Cardinals. But he had 68.5 of his 133.5 career sacks with the Falcons.

Cincinnati Bengals - A.J. Green

Green played the last two seasons for the Cardinals before announcing his retirement. Before his time with the Cardinals, he was a stud receiver for the Bengals for a decade. Just months after retirement, he gets to announce a pick as a legend.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Alan Faneca

Faneca was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. He is most known for his time with the Steelers as arguably the best guard of his generation.

He gets to announce the Steelers’ pick.

He finished his career with the Cardinals in 2010.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dexter Jackson

Jackson was a Super Bowl MVP for the Bucs in their championship in 2002. He signed with the Cardinals and played one season, picking off six passes before going back to Tampa.

He gets to announce the Bucs’ second-round pick.

