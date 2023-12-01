AEK Athens 0-1 Brighton: Key stats

After failing to win any of their first two Europa League games (D1 L1), Brighton have won their last three in a row and have now qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Joao Pedro is only the third player to score four penalties (excl. shootouts) in a major European season for an English club, along with John Wark in 1980-81 for Ipswich Town and Bruno Fernandes in 2020-21 for Manchester United.

In the big-five European leagues in all competitions this season, no player has more goals from penalties than Pedro (6), who has scored all six of their spot-kicks. The other players with six are Inter’s Hakan Çalhanoglu and Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood became the youngest English player to start a Europa League match since Jude Bellingham in February 2022 for Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers, with Bellingham in that game the exact same age as Hinshelwood tonight (18 years, 233 days).