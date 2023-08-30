The Aegis 2023 boys volleyball season preview: Defending champion Bel Air the team to beat, others making up for lost production

Aug. 30—Harford County boys volleyball runs through Bel Air.

The Bobcats return a senior-heavy roster from last year's county championship team for coach Larry Tsomos' 29th year at the helm. Penn State commit Chris Couch totaled 47 aces and 215 kills last year. Will Harbaugh added 10 aces and 89 kills. And setter Tom Silver finished with a whopping 422 assists.

Shawn Duffalo's group at C. Milton Wright should be another intriguing team to monitor after losing a good chunk of its production to graduation. The third-year coach said he's excited to see this year's newer group fill big shoes.

Here's a look around the county (Editor's note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Aberdeen

Coach: Mac Placzankis, first season

Top returners: Senior Nicholas Cymek (OH).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Messiah Purvience (TBD).

Coach's outlook: No comment

Bel Air

Coach: Larry Tsomos, 29th season

Last year: 17-1, playoffs 3-0, Harford County regular season champions, Harford County Tournament champions

Top returners: Seniors Chris Couch (OH), Will Harbaugh (OH), Tom Silver (S), Jason Corcoran (MH), Austin Barnes (DS), Spencer Schulze (DS) and Brett Conway (MH).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Jack Svoboda (OH).

Coach's outlook: "We want to play volleyball well because that is how the game is enjoyed the most."

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Shawn Duffalo, third season

Last year: 10-3, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Shawn Thomas (S), Zach Brown (L), Brandon Stepp (M), Patrick Witte (OH), and Nate Connelly (DS); sophomore Brody Hichkad (OH).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Kandin Illigan (DS), Ben Silcox (RS) and Julian Datesman (RS); sophomore Marco Dapo (RS).

Coach's outlook: "CMW lost a lot of seniors last year so there are big shoes to fill. That said, they have several hungry players who worked hard in the offseason and are ready to fill those shoes. It will be tough to overcome this year's powerhouses like Bel Air and Harford Tech, but CMW does have the skill and athleticism to play with anybody. With several new players, this team is expected to grow throughout the season. It will be a different team at the beginning of the season and the end of the season. It will be fun to watch them grow and do not go to sleep on this team because they have the ability to surprise many."

Edgewood

Coach: Edward Svec, second season

Last year: 5-10

Top returners: Mark Garcia, James Slaten, Kamden Punte, Alexander Finley

Newcomers to watch: Cody Galbreath, Joel Arroyo

Coach's outlook: "The team had many seniors graduate last year and we are looking forward to being competitive while growing the program this year."

Fallston

Coach: Bill Stewart, second season

Last year: 8-3, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Jackson Killough (OH), Liam McGann (S) and Jake DiSciorio (MH).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Jackson Rockhill (OH); junior Joseph Gross (OH); sophomore Luke Price (S); freshman Jackson DeNichillo (MH).

Coach's outlook: "After losing 10 seniors from the '22 team it will be a fun and exciting '23 season to watch these guys come together. We have a freshman and two sophomores that will be a big part of that. Our goal is to get better each day of practice and hopefully peak at the end."

Harford Tech

Coach: Gary Clement, third season

Last year: 7-7

Top returners: Seniors Jensen Graf (S) and Alexander Clement (OPH); junior Saxon Fuller (OH).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Nathan Bodis (OH).

Coach's outlook: "This team is ready to compete and go deep into the playoffs. They're not looking to settle for anything less than making the finals and winning it all."

Havre de Grace

Coach: Bob Reider, fourth season

Last year: 2-11

Top returners: Senior Nick Scopelliti (MH).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Donald Ewing (OH).

Coach's outlook: "We are continuing to build the program and bring in younger players. We have some young talent that will be guided by our three returning players."

John Carroll

Coach: Jordan Smith, first season

Last year: 11-9

Top returners: Senior Graham Sporney (S) and Wyatt Leach (L); juniors Jaden Riley (OH), Luca Santoro (OH) and Nikko Sohn (OH).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Justin Spencer (OH), Ryan Mosier (M) and Eli Gilbert (M).

Coach's outlook: "We will be a team that is tough and together throughout the whole season."

Patterson Mill

Coach: Lucas Daniel, first season

Last year: 10-3, county runner-up

Top returners: Senior Javier de Gordon (MH/OH) and junior Aidan Mackowiak (OH).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Jacob Rakaczky (MH) and Blaise Jones (RSH).

Coach's outlook: "Our team will definitely have a fun season this year. We are looking forward to our rematch with Bel Air and hopefully winning against them this year. We are looking to be in the top two teams in the county again this year."