The Aegis 2023 All-Area girls soccer team: Fallston's Sarah Farally gets high praise, named Player of the Year

Dec. 27—By Sam Cohn — scohn@baltsun.com

December 27, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Jon Salbeck didn't mince his words. He did his best to deflect any obvious biases, but he was near stern in his proclamation.

"Sarah Farally has been the best player I have seen on the field each and every game this year," deadpanned Fallston's girls soccer coach. "Our schedule consisted of top teams in the state [including] private schools, so she's playing the best of the best ... like Mercy and John Carroll. Every coach said to me, 'You got a heck of a player in No. 7.'"

There's plenty to unpack why Salbeck, recently wrapping his second season coaching at Fallston, felt such confidence in praising Farally, The Aegis 2023 girls soccer Player of the Year.

Part of which starts back during Farally's freshman season, well before Salbeck ever knew her.

The now junior midfielder was a week into her first varsity season among a loaded group that would go on to handily win the Class 1A state title. Naturally, her field time was sparse. Farally took the initiative to approach Salbeck's predecessor, Madison Ferrara, and ask what she could do better.

"That's a great sense of maturity coming in like that," Salbeck said. "Usually a lot of freshmen are more quiet and will sit back. ... If you want the position you gotta earn the position. I think that was a big thing with her."

Farally wanted to be on the field. She craved feedback. She wanted opportunities to contribute to a dominant program and would heed any advice to do so.

Farally remembers Ferrara telling her she needed to play bigger than she is.

"I'm 5-foot-1," Farally said. "Looking at someone who's 5-1 isn't very intimidating or [they look] like they could be pushed off the ball. They told me I needed to play bigger and play with more confidence."

She upped the ante on her time spent in the gym complemented by crunching more game film. Anything to boost her confidence. To play bigger. According to Salbeck, she's hard on herself like Tom Brady — never satisfied and eager for an edge.

After every game, Farally would comb through Fallston's film by herself. She'd skip the highlights and dig for the missteps. "And if I see something I can improve on or that could help the team, I'd send it to Coach Jon and let him know where my head's at."

Salbeck's impressions became more firm, noticing Farally's ballhawking strength. Players not chasing after a ball is undoubtedly his biggest pet peeve. He can't stand lollygagging. Farally, dubbed Fallston's field general, is the opposite of a lollygagger, never giving up on a play.

"If she loses the ball, she works her but off to get it back," Salbeck said. "Her work rate is incredible. ... Her presence on the field was so far above everybody."

It was two-thirds through the season, during a three-day break after a loss to C. Milton Wright and before a win over Towson that Salbeck reached an impasse. He had never done this before.

Salbeck convened the group before an afternoon practice to address the group.

"I told everybody, 'Hey, listen, I got to just point out something. Everybody knows and sees the leadership qualities this certain player has,'" Salbeck said. "And I named her a captain. It says a lot to do something like that but she definitely earned it."

Fallston blanked Towson, 2-0, but more importantly, Farally's season-long leadership traits — like showing up for non-varsity players in an offseason league or organizing summer workouts — took on a more forward-facing role as a named captain. Fallston was coming off a loss, and opened this match in a bit of a frenzy. The days-old captain pulled her teammates aside at halftime to calm them down and uplift the group.

Salbeck put it best: "She owned it."

Whether Farally was truly the best player on every turf she touched wearing Fallston orange this fall is entirely subjective. But what can't be denied is her whatever-it-takes desire to play at her absolute best each night and push those around her to do the same.

So she's certainly in the conversation.

All-Aegis first team

Gianna Dawson, Bel Air, senior, forward

Dawson finished with eight goals and an assist for a tough, imposing Bobcats team.

Pieper McCue, John Carroll, sophomore, forward

The sophomore was John Carroll's points leader, competing against a tough IAAM A Conference schedule.

Sarah Murrell, Perryville, senior, attack

Murrell had her name all over the score sheets, leading the Panthers to a spot in the Class 1A state title game this fall.

Natalie Kelly, John Carroll, senior, midfielder

Kelly, one of John Carroll's senior captains, was a key midfielder in transitions and had a knack for winning 50/50 balls. She also received All-Conference recognition.

Ally Mace, Bel Air, junior, midfielder

Mace totaled four goals and four assists from the midfield for Bel Air.

Cali Parsons, Harford Tech, senior, midfielder

Parsons helped hold down the middle of the field for a lucrative Harford Tech team in her senior season.

Delainey Proctor, C. Milton Wright, junior, midfielder

Mustangs coach Andrew Harrell termed Proctor the "quarterback" of their team with nine assists and a pair of goals this fall.

Sophie Anderson, John Carroll, senior, defender

The senior team captain was a strong defensive leader for a strong defensive John Carroll team. Anderson additionally received All-State and All-Conference recognition.

Emily Bailey, Bel Air, senior, defender

Bailey was a set piece specialist scoring three goals, all on headers. The senior was also a formative member of Bel Air's back line.

Allie Bierman, Harford Tech, senior, defender

Bierman was a stout defensive piece for Harford Tech's 2023 season.

Abigail Wysong, Patterson Mill, junior, defender

Wysong was lauded from other coaches around the county as one of the county's strongest defenders.

Abi Marcello, Harford Tech, senior, goalkeeper

Marcello hovered around 100 saves on the year, surrendering only 10 goals this season, six coming against Chesapeake Division teams.

Second team:

Lila Vincenti, Havre de Grace, junior, attack

Aubrey Heise, North Harford, senior, attack

Danielle Korczak, Harford Tech, junior, attack

Brooklynn Myers, Perryville, senior, midfielder

Sophie Molyneux, Havre de Grace, sophomore, midfielder

Sydney Little, C. Milton Wright, senior, midfielder

Mina Stevens, John Carroll, junior, midfielder

Victoria Goad, Fallston, sophomore, defender

Jules Baker, Havre de Grace, sophomore, defender

Mackenzi Milich, CMW, sophomore, defender

Kamea Peterson, Edgewood, senior, defender

Cassidy Howes, Havre de Grace, senior, goalkeeper

