aedmonds1: Edmonds Rangers' success relies on pitching this summer

May 30—The Laramie Post 14 baseball team's pitching staff is deeper than ever going into the home stretch of the summer season.

The Rangers have a clear-cut ace in Brandon Chavez, who returned for his fifth season with Laramie following his freshman year at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The Rangers also have a pair of established starters in senior Jace Moniz and junior Sam Hoyt.

Junior Kaige Schriner has quickly established himself as a rotation arm in his first season with Post 14. He played in the Amateur Athletic Union in Colorado for the past few summers.

Senior Tripp Looney has demonstrated the ability to keep an opposing lineup off balance, and sophomore Carson Moniz has made an early name for himself in his first season in Class AA.

Top of the rotation

Chavez, Hoyt and Jace Moniz have started a combined 11 games, totaling 48 2/3 innings on the bump.

Chavez — a 6-foot-2 lefty — has a rare ability to overpower batters while also threatening with off-speed pitches. He's coming off a career-high 17 strikeout performance against the Casper Oilers on Monday night.

"This is my fifth year with Brandon on the team," Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. "It was probably a top-three performance from him. The 2021 state championship against Gillette, last year against Idaho Falls and Monday against Casper are the top three, in no particular order."

Most pitchers at Chavez's age are still figuring themselves out, but he's shown the ability to consistently locate all of his pitches wherever he wants.

His slider has become a put-away pitch for him, and recently impressed Cheyenne Post 6 enough that Sixers coach Ty Lain mentioned it to Lozano after the game. The positive review meant a lot to both Lozano and Chavez.

"(The slider) is a pitch that he developed in college," Lozano said. "It's pretty nasty. When (Post 6) notices that your pitches have gotten better, and you were already one of the best pitchers around, that's a huge compliment."

The biggest challenge for Chavez thus far has been adjusting back into a starter role after relieving most of the year with the Tigers.

"Against Post 6, he left some balls up, and they hit into gaps," Lozano said. "When he lives low (in the zone), he's unhittable."

Jace Moniz presents a much different look. He has a looping 12-6 curveball, and holds a firm fastball in his back pocket.

Opposing hitters are batting just .161 against Moniz so far this season. He holds a 2.33 earned-run average, which is second on the team behind Chavez's mark of 1.37.

A few of Jace Moniz's starts have ended prematurely due to pitch count, but he's allowed just nine hits through the 80 batters he's faced.

"(Jace Moniz) is a Barry Zito type of breaking ball guy," Lozano said. "He's a junk baller. Not to say he doesn't throw hard, because he has a firm fastball."

One of Hoyt's strongest traits is his ability to keep baserunners honest. Opposing teams are just 1-of-4 on stolen bases when Hoyt is on the mound, due, in part, to his tendency to change his approach to the plate with runners on base.

Hoyt leads the team in innings (18 1/3 ) and holds a 22-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

"(Hoyt) gives you a lot to think about as a baserunner," Lozano said. "That's what we want to see him do. Mix it up, mix in a leg kick and couple that with slide steps."

Increased depth

Schriner and Carson Moniz have each started one game and seen numerous innings in relief. They both earned instant trust from their coaches by pounding the strike zone consistently.

Lozano admitted that Shriner's first appearance this season was to see what he could do. He possesses an unorthodox throwing motion, which has resulted in plenty of off-balance swings.

"He hides the ball really well," Lozano said. "When pitchers can hold the ball longer, the baseball appears faster to the hitter. He doesn't throw slow. The unorthodox motion plays to his benefit."

Carson Moniz is a completely different pitcher from his older brother, Jace. While Jace has more speed, Carson utilizes horizontal movement to keep opposing hitters guessing.

Fifth-year catcher Tayton Moore was quickly impressed with both Carson and Schriner, and he thinks they could be the key to a postseason run for the Rangers.

"(Kaige and Carson) throw a ton of strikes," Moore said. "We have a lot more depth this year than last. These young guys are going to get more experience. It helps to have a veteran catcher to guide them. If I do my part, they can take off and become superstars."

Added Jace: "They've really stepped up. They finish innings in 14 pitches or less."

Looney has developed into primarily a pitcher in the Rangers' program. He's made two starts this season, including a complete-game performance against Rock Springs earlier this month.

Through both starts, batters are hitting .156 against Looney. His biggest focus will need to be control, as he's walked nine batters this season.

On deck

Laramie has historically approached games with a platoon system, meaning the team would use multiple pitchers in a game to keep pitch counts low. Lozano's approach has changed this season with the influx of quality arms in his lineup.

Lozano has a goal for his pitchers to finish innings in 14 pitches or less, which stems from the Rangers representing Post 14. He considers a quality start lasting four innings while leaving the game with a chance for the team to win.

"We call it, 'Forthe,' innings," Lozano said. "It stands for, 'For the Post.' We pay close attention to details (walks and hits per innings pitched) and all that stuff. We want to see our guys finish innings in a low amount of pitches."

The Rangers return to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against the Sheridan Troopers to open the Rapid City Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Laramie will play five games in four days, which will be an important test for the Rangers' rotation on the mound.

