What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Javon Kinlaw before key season

What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season

It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw.

Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Young entered the NFL in 1994 as the No. 7 overall pick. Kinlaw was chosen No. 14 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"He is a big, big presence," Young said of Kinlaw on 49ers Talk. "He looks really good, too. Leaner. Long. But his body is tight."

Kinlaw underwent reconstructive knee surgery last November. He appeared to get into much-better physical condition during his months of physical therapy and conditioning at the 49ers' team complex in Santa Clara.

When Young entered the NFL with the 49ers, he was surrounded by extraordinary talent. Young made a major contribution as a rookie toward the team's fifth Super Bowl championship that season.

Likewise, Kinlaw is surrounded by a strong and deep group of defensive linemen.

"I just told him, ‘It’s a great opportunity for you,'" Young said. "'Don’t put more pressure on yourself than you need to. Just go and do what you know you can do. Be confident. Trust your teammates, be motivated by your teammates to play at your best.'

"So great conversation between us."

Young clearly enjoyed conversations he had with such players as Kinlaw and quarterback Trey Lance. Although he makes his home in Charlotte, N.C., he said he plans to make himself available to serve in any way possible for Kinlaw and other members of the current team.

"I want to make sure I do a good job of doing more speaking to guys like him," Young said.

