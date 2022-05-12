What advice 49ers legend Bryant Young would give to Trey Lance

What advice 49ers legend Young would give to Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As a first-round draft pick himself, 49ers legend Bryant Young can understand firsthand the pressure Trey Lance is under to meet expectations as the team’s presumed starting quarterback this season.

And as one of the most prolific defensive tackles in San Francisco history, Young also knows what traits make a signal-caller formidable to an opposing lineman.

As Lance heads into his second season as a pro and what is anticipated to be his first under center full time, Young offered some advice to the 22-year-old during an interview on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” show and had nothing but praise for him after meeting during a charity event this year..

“He’s a big kid,” Young said during the interview on Wednesday (h/t 49ers Webzone). “... Not only is he a big, athletic kid with a strong arm, but just a great personality, good character young man.”

Following a 14-year career that saw him start all 208 games he appeared in from 1994 to 2007, Young was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in February and will be inducted in August.

So what’s the key to Lance finding success like Young’s in the NFL?

“For him, I would just say, ‘Be very confident,’” Young said. “When I walked up to the line, I knew my opponent in terms of the guys that I would battle with one-on-one, offensive lineman-wise. I knew what I was up against facing that group.

“But when I had a confident quarterback coming up to the line of scrimmage, that’s another problem.”

After drafting Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch has said this offseason that the 49ers believe he is ready to emerge as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. The front office’s faith in Lance will certainly help in the confidence department, but Young reminded the young quarterback that the trust needs to go both ways.

“I would just say, ‘Own it, be confident, trust the process and just trust all the tools that are around you,’” Young said. “They’re going to put him in a great position to win ball games and make incredible plays.

“He has the talent. I’m looking forward to it. He’s going to have a bright future.”

With OTAs right around the corner, Lance will soon have the opportunity to get right to work on Young’s advice.

