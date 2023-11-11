'He is as advertised': East Central, Josh Ringer take down Memorial in 4A regional

EVANSVILLE — No. 1 East Central defeated No. 15 Memorial 47-7 in the Class 4A regional on Friday at Enlow Field. This result was not indicative of how the Tigers played recently but the winner was unsurprising.

The Trojans are one of the top teams in the state regardless of class.

“They’re a good football team,” Memorial coach John Hurley said. “You can’t give them anything. You could say we didn’t play well. That had a lot to do with we played a really good football team. I’m proud of our kids and what they accomplished.”

How did the regional get away from Memorial? It’s simple. East Central has Josh Ringer.

The Miami (Ohio) commit scored five touchdowns and amassed nearly 200 yards rushing in the victory. He had four scores by halftime as the Trojans (13-0) reached the end zone on six of their first seven possessions. There would have been a running clock at the break if not for a point-after attempt off the upright and a dropped two-point conversion.

Western Michigan commit Ryan Brotherton also had two scores for East Central, but the star was once again Ringer. He bounced off multiple defenders for his final score – his 50th rushing touchdown this season – early in the third quarter.

“He is as advertised,” Hurley said. “It was a big blow to lose (Tanner) Gries on the opening kickoff. You take away half your linebacking core.”

There were a few individual bright spots for the Tigers (9-4). One was another strong effort from junior linebacker Alex Broshears with 14 total tackles by halftime. Carson Anslinger also had his fourth interception of the season late in the second quarter.

Another player that could raise the ceiling for next season is Dylen Kendrick. The sophomore didn’t see the field much to start the season. He admittedly struggled to adjust to varsity football. You couldn’t tell in the regional championship. Kendrick gave the offense a spark with a 65-yard touchdown run on a nice cutback.

East Central, the reigning state champion, will move up to Class 5A next season with this victory because of the success factor rule. The Trojans host New Palestine (11-2) in the semistate.

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on X (formerly Twitter) @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA football: East Central defeats Evansville Memorial 4A regional