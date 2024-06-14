'The adventure continues': Former Pacer Robinson-Thompson makes U.S. Open debut

Jun. 14—PINEHURST, N.C. — Brandon Robinson-Thompson walked down the right side of the second fairway of Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday, finding his golf ball in a sandy spot in the native area but with a playable lie.

His team just outside the ropes looked it over and reassured themselves that his next shot was in a perfectly fine spot, and then came shouts from the left side of the hole.

"Brandon! Go BRT!"

He settled over his golf ball, delivered a clean strike to send his ball onto the green and then two-putted for par. Par is always a good score at a U.S. Open, especially for a player making his debut.

Despite the mental grind of the U.S. Open, a championship designed to force players to become comfortable with being uncomfortable, being played at Pinehurst No. 2, which has flummoxed and frustrated the world's best, the former USC Aiken All-American was ready to embrace every bit of it.

"I've done a really good job of accepting the outcome," he said following Thursday's round of 2-over 72. He then shot 76 from Friday's early wave to post 6 over after two rounds. "So, a couple of times, I probably hit two or three quite loose shots out there off the tee, and I was completely OK with wherever they went and whatever shot I had to hit from there. I had to chip out sideways once today. I had to chop one out of a bush once today, and that was fine.

"I was completely comfortable being slightly uncomfortable. This course itself, the championship but also the course, makes you uncomfortable and it's, like, who can deal with that best? I feel like just my level of excitement and enjoyment of the moment is kind of taking care of that."

That's the attitude he has carried with him throughout his journey around the world of golf, with the most recent stop at this week's U.S. Open after making it through final qualifying in his native England. He's won six times worldwide, including the 2023 Irish Challenge on the European Challenge Tour and in Egypt on the MENA Golf Tour.

"I feel like my life has been an adventure, and it doesn't look like it's stopping any time soon. I'm all over the place — physically. Mentally, I'm pretty stable," he said with a laugh. "I've always had that sense of adventure, even before the (then-PGA Tour Latinoamérica). Even just coming to the United States to go to college. Right now, the adventure continues."

Support continued to grow throughout the week's practice rounds leading up to the U.S. Open, as Robinson-Thompson steadily picked up followers due to his approachable, affable nature and perhaps some clever marketing by his team — anyone asking "Who's that?" in relation to him may have soon been handed a business card with a QR code and his Instagram, YouTube and Facebook handles, encouraging the holder to join the Sauce Army, which is a play on his "BRT Tour Sauce" nickname.

"It's been awesome. I had a really similar feel at the British Open last year," he said, which was his major championship debut after making it to Royal Liverpool through final qualifying. "We coined the 'Sauce Army,' and we were picking up recruits along the way. I feel this week's been really quite similar. I went to school three hours away in Aiken, so I've got quite a bit of support that have come up from Aiken. Old teammates, friends, family friends. I've got people from England that have come over. My wife (Kyah Owusu, who ran cross country at USCA) is here, of course.

"I think the amount of support that I've got, sort of direct support, has helped maybe influence the people that don't really know who I am. I'm very, very grateful for everybody's support, yeah, but just the enthusiasm to have and to cheer for essentially someone they don't know. It's been great."

In addition to a lot of familiar faces, Robinson-Thompson also saw in Pinehurst No. 2 a golf course that looked a bit like home — well, if Palmetto Golf Club was stretched another almost 1,000 yards from his college days to reach the 7,569-yard layout he played this week.

"First of all, it's an incredible golf course," he said of Palmetto. "... I'm very grateful for the membership there that even allowed me to play. (Director of golf) Brooks Blackburn is an incredible guy. Yes, there were bits of that golf course, the raised greens, the false fronts, the tree-lined pine fairways, some of the sandy areas, that obviously, yeah, has definitely helped me feel more comfortable out here. You could say this guy's an English guy, blah blah blah, he may not know the greens, the grass, the temperatures. I feel like living in Aiken for six, seven years, playing courses like Palmetto Golf Club, has definitely helped me feel more comfortable out here."

Adding to that comfort was what he learned during his practice rounds, including nine holes Wednesday with Pinehurst veteran and 2009 U.S. Open champ Lucas Glover. So, too, did the feeling that not only had he earned a life-changing opportunity that solidified his feeling he could play with the best, but also having that opportunity to take the next step in his adventure in front of so many supporters.

"There was that sense of almost belonging — I knew I should be here, anyway," he said. "I don't know. I'm not superstitious, but it just means a lot that it's — there's more people here supporting me know than it would if I was playing in LA (last year). To be so close to home, my second home, I feel has given me like a little push and a nice boost."