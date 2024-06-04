What advantages do the Celtics have over the Mavericks?

The Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. Luka Doncic is undoubtedly the best player in the series. However, the Celtics have the deeper, more talented roster and will be looking to win via the numbers game and with their work in the margins.

During a recent episode of “The Celtics Chronicle” podcast, host Adam Taylor was joined by Keith Smith to discuss where the Celtics can find advantages against the Mavericks. Of course, everything starts with finding ways to contain Doncic’s scoring and limiting his ability to set his teammates up for easy looks.

Still, Dallas’ defense will be under significant pressure as it tries to contain an offense littered with three-level scorers who can all put the ball on the floor and make quick decisions. It’s in those margins where the Celtics can take control of the series and produce consistent offense that keeps the Mavericks on the back foot.

