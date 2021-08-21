Advantage Steelers: First-year NFL head coach’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain

As noted by Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, first-year, first-time NFL head coaches prefer to be surrounded by coaches and players who they handpick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers go so far as to instruct their scouting staff to keep an eye on these particular situations, as bargain deals (and steals) can often be made.

Here are four recent examples of players who landed in Pittsburgh after being released or traded by a team with a new head coach.

ILB Joe Schobert

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said so long to Joe Schobert who had one of the best seasons as a pro prior to Meyer's arrival.

QB Dwayne Haskins

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Three months into his new gig as head coach of the Washington Football Team, Ron Rivera released former first-round NFL draft pick, Dwayne Haskins. Rivera had enough after Haskins performed horribly in the matchup versus Rivera's former Carolina Panthers team.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins, under newly-hired head coach Brian Flores, gave Minkah Fitzpatrick up two games into the 2019 season.

CB Joe Haden

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns let Joe Haden walk as a free agent in 2017, following a season in which the Browns went 1-15.

1

1