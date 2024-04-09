[BBC]

A record audience of more than 1.4m viewers tuned in to Sunday’s top of the table clash and if goals, drama and dinked penalties were on their bingo card across a topsy-turvy 90 minutes then they won’t have been disappointed.

Such was Celtic‘s sheer dominance in the first half against Rangers that even the most pessimistic of supporters would have been reluctant to settle for a draw as the Hoops cruised into a two-goal lead.

But a share of the points was what ultimately played out, and as much as another win at Ibrox would have been a phenomenal result for Brendan Rodgers’ side it’s a result which in my opinion means it's advantage Celtic in the title race.

The number one objective at the weekend was to leave the Southside with the destiny of the title in our own hands, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

The league run-in now leaves Celtic with four of their remaining six games at Celtic Park, whilst Rangers face five of their remaining seven on the road.

That in itself is huge, but when you consider too that the last derby of the season is taking place at Parkhead then the Hoops are firmly in the driving seat.

Speaking after the game Callum McGregor conceded that there will have been a few disappointed team-mates on the team bus that left the stadium on Sunday afternoon and that’s to be expected given the upper hand that Celtic held for most of the contest.

However, this is where Brendan Rodgers really earns his pennies and in the immediate aftermath of the game he’ll have been stressing to his players just how big a result the draw actually was.

Not quite big enough to do a “victory” lap of honour mind you, but big all the same.

A master of the Glasgow derby with just one defeat in 16 outings the manager knows exactly how to handle this fixture – before, during and after – and will be using his time at Lennoxtown this week wisely as he motivates his players for what now lies in store.

It’s all there for the taking and a raucous full-house at Celtic Park on Saturday will be pushing the Bhoys all the way against St Mirren as they look to take step one of six in their quest to reclaim the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Tino can be found on The Celtic Exchange.