Who is advancing to Super Regionals in NCAA Baseball Tournament? All 8 matchups

Tennessee baseball was the first of six teams on Sunday to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Baseball Tournament next weekend.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, there are no set matchups for next week's play. The Vols will play either Southern Miss or Penn. The Golden Eagles must win two games in two days against the Quakers to advance, while Penn needs just one victory over USM to advance.

South Carolina is the only other SEC team to secure its Super Regional spot as of Sunday night, though Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and Arkansas are still alive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here's the Super Regional matchups and what still needs to play out on Sunday and Monday.

Alabama/Boston College winner at No. 1 national seed Wake Forest

Wake Forest went 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional to advance. The Demon Deacons will host the Super Regional.

Alabama and Boston College are still alive in the Tuscaloosa Regional. BC must win twice against Alabama to advance.

UT BACK HOME? Will Tennessee baseball host super regional? What to know about the NCAA process

VITELLO: What Tony Vitello said about Tennessee baseball's case to host a super regional

FROM SATURDAY: From Ethan Payne to Chase Burns, Tennessee baseball's win against Clemson had many heroes

Advertisement

Texas vs. No. 8 national seed Stanford/Texas A&M winner

Texas went 3-0 in the Coral Gables Regional to advance.

Stanford and Texas A&M are still alive in the Stanford Regional. The Cardinal must win twice against A&M to advance. Stanford will host in the Super Regional if it advances. The NCAA will decide who would host a Texas-Texas A&M Super Regional.

No. 12 national seed Kentucky/Indiana winner vs. Baton Rouge Regional winner

Kentucky and Indiana will play in a winner-take-all Lexington Regional final on Monday.

LSU advanced to the Baton Rouge Regional final with Sunday's win and will have two games to win one. Either Oregon State or Sam Houston State will advance to the regional final and must win twice against LSU. If LSU advances, it will host next weekend.

Advertisement

Tennessee vs. Southern Miss/Penn winner

Tennessee went 3-0 in the Clemson Regional to advance.

Southern Miss and Penn are in the Auburn Regional final. The Golden Eagles must win twice against Penn to advance to the Super Regionals. The NCAA will decide who hosts this Super Regional.

No. 15 national seed South Carolina vs. Florida/Texas Tech winner

South Carolina went 3-0 in the Columbia Regional to advance.

Florida and Texas Tech will play in a winner-take-all Gainesville Regional final on Monday. If Florida wins, it will host next weekend. South Carolina will host if Tech advances.

Coastal Carolina/Duke winner at No. 7 national seed Virginia

Coastal Carolina and Duke will play in a winner-take-all Conway Regional final on Monday.

Virginia went 3-0 in the Charlottesville Regional to advance. The Cavaliers will host the Super Regional next week

Advertisement

Xavier/Oregon winner vs. Dallas Baptist/Oral Roberts winner

Xavier and Oregon are playing in the Nashville Regional final. Oregon has two games to win one, while Xavier must win twice against the Ducks to advance.

Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts are playing in the Stillwater Regional final. Oral Roberts has two games to win one, while DBU must win twice against ORU to advance. The NCAA will decide the host of the Super Regional.

No. 14 national seed Indiana State vs. Fayetteville Regional winner

Indiana State went 3-0 to win the Terre Haute Regional and advance.

TCU advanced to the Fayetteville Regional final with Sunday's win and will have two games to win one. Either Arkansas or Santa Clara will advance to the regional final and must win twice against TCU. If Arkansas advances, it will host next weekend. If TCU or Santa Clara advances, Indiana State will host next weekend.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Who is advancing to Super Regionals in NCAA Baseball Tournament? All 8 matchups