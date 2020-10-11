ADVANCING through the NASCAR Playoffs: Round of 8 set

Four drivers were eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, as the postseason field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight.

Read on for a full update on the standings and results.

MORE: Unofficial results

Eliminated drivers



— Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

— Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

— Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

— Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Advancing to the Round of 8



* Note: This will be updated with the official points and standings.



1. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Com2020 Ncs Grid Postcharlotte 01 More

The ups

— Joey Logano entered the race in the eighth and final transfer spot, safe by 21 points. The No. 22 Team Penske Ford was the only playoff car to score stage points in both stages, coming eighth in Stage 1 and fifth in Stage 2. That gave him an additional nine points, and plenty of cushion for the fast-and-furious ending.

— Chase Elliott won his fourth road-course race in a row with the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Doing so places him above the initial cutline heading into the Round of 8.

The downs

— Kyle Busch’s 2020 struggles continued. Not too surprising given his Charlotte Roval history: 32nd and 37th in his two previous starts. The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota cut a tire on Lap 49, putting him outside the top 20 as the final stage began. He worked his way back up toward the front, but it wasn’t enough. He finished 30th and was eliminated from the playoffs. | Watch what happened.

— With 40 laps to go, Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet got sent into the wall after an inadvertent hit from Kyle Busch’s No. 18. Dillon finished 19th and was eliminated from the playoffs. | Watch what happened.

— Not a single playoff driver below the cutline — Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola — scored stage points. They were all ultimately eliminated from the playoffs.