ADVANCING through the NASCAR Playoffs: Round of 12 set

Four drivers were eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the postseason field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12.

Read on for a full update on the standings and results.

Eliminated drivers



• William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

• Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

• Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

• Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Advancing to the Round of 12



* Note: This will be updated with the official points and standings.



• Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

• Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

• Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

• Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

• Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

• Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

• Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

• Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

• Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

• Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

• Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

• Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

MORE: Unofficial results

The ups

• Kyle Busch did not win — yet again — but the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver did finish runner-up to remain above the playoff cutline without a 2020 victory. Busch even led 159 laps and took Stage 2, second-best to race winner Kevin Harvick.

• Austin Dillon, who won one race in the regular season to swipe a playoff berth, advanced after a 12th-place finish.

The downs

• Damage to the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ended William Byron’s day and playoff hopes early, prior to the end of Stage 2. Byron entered the Bass Pro Shops Night Race three points back of the postseason cutline. Read more on what happened here.

• Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford lost power steering in the final stage and ultimately got black-flagged by NASCAR due to not meeting minimum speed. He came to pit road, only to return to the track 86 laps down and finish 34th. Keselowski was already locked into the Round of 12 thanks to his win at Richmond Raceway last week.