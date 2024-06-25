‘Advancing to final stages’ – Fabrizio Romano claims new Erik ten Hag deal is close

‘Advancing to final stages’ – Fabrizio Romano claims new Erik ten Hag deal is close

Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to sign a contract extension at Manchester United.

The Dutchman has been negotiating a new deal ever since it was revealed that Ineos decided to stand by him for a third season in charge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks over Ten Hag’s extension are advancing, and the deal could be concluded as early as this week.

It is understood that the majority of demands have already been agreed. Ten Hag’s representatives (SEG) are now waiting to agree on final terms with the United head coach.

🚨🔴 EXCL: Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed. Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms. ↪️ There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/H5HMX2jT7N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

Many believed Ten Hag was facing the sack at Old Trafford before United’s incredible FA Cup final win over Man City at Wembley.

Ten Hag has won two trophies in as many years as United manager, however, United’s league form last season was abysmal as we finished in eighth place.

Fans are expecting a big improvement next season.

United need to raise funds from player sales this summer to help boost their transfer budget. Ineos will be focused on giving Ten Hag the tools he needs to get the Reds back into the top four.

Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is attracting interest from Turkey’s biggest clubs.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Advancing to final stages’ – Fabrizio Romano claims new Erik ten Hag deal is close

Jun 25 2024, 16:09

Former Manchester United midfielder makes hilarious error live on TV ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Jun 25 2024, 14:24

Man United star set to join Varane and Martial in leaving the club for free this summer

Jun 25 2024, 13:57