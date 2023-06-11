Who is advancing to the College World Series in the NCAA Baseball Tournament? All 8 teams

The eight College World Series participants will be decided this weekend in the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals.

Tennessee baseball will have to navigate the road again to advance, playing Southern Miss in the best-of-three format in Hattiesburg.

At least two SEC teams will advance to Omaha, with LSU facing Kentucky in the Baton Rouge Super Regional and Florida beating South Carolina in the Gainesville Super Regional.

Alabama is also still alive, down 1-0 to Wake Forest after a 5-4 loss in Game 1 of the Winston-Salem Super Regional on Saturday.

Here's the outlook on who will advance to the College World Series in Omaha next weekend:

Wake Forest leads Alabama 1-0

The Demon Deacons, the No. 1 national seed, won 5-4 in the first game of the Winston-Salem Regional. Wake Forest can earn its first College World Series berth since 1955 with another victory.

Texas at Stanford

The Longhorns and No. 8 national seed Cardinal begin the Stanford Super Regional at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Kentucky at LSU

The No. 5 national seed Tigers host the Wildcats in a Game 1 delayed by a weather forecast in Baton Rouge. First pitch for Game 1 is now set for 9 p.m. Saturday.

Tennessee at Southern Miss

The Vols and Golden Eagles got started at its scheduled 3 p.m. first pitch time in Hattiesburg but are under a weather delay for lightning in the 5th inning.

Florida wins the Gainesville Super Regional

Hurston Waldrep's masterful performance (8 innings, 3 hits and no runs allowed, 13 strikeouts) stymied the South Carolina lineup in Game 2, with the Gators winning 4-0 on Saturday to clinch a College World Series berth.

Virginia and Duke tied at 1-1

The Blue Devils won 5-4 in Game 1 on Friday in Charlottesville, while the Cavaliers dominated in a 14-4 win in Game 2 on Saturday. The deciding Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday.

Oregon leads Oral Roberts 1-0

The Ducks came from 8 runs down to win Game 1 9-8 in Eugene. Oregon can clinch a CWS berth with a Game 2 win Saturday.

TCU leads Indiana State 1-0

TCU won 4-1 over Indiana State on Friday in Fort Worth. The Sycamores must win Game 2 on Saturday to stay alive, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Who is advancing to College World Series in NCAA Baseball Tournament? All 8 teams