Advanced stats show Lawrence, Jaguars offense as Cowboys’ equal

The Dallas Cowboys survived a closer than expected game against the Houston Texans in Week 14. They need an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run to cap off a 98-yard drive and an interception by second year safety Israel Mukuamu in the final moments of the game. That win gave the Cowboys double digit wins in back-to-back seasons for the first since 1996.

With the NFC East divisional title still within their sights, the Cowboys will travel to east Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys welcome back offensive tackle Tyron Smith who will make his 2022 debut this week and feature a new toy for Dak Prescott to throw to in veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

The 5-8 Jaguars have won two of their last three games and have an emerging second year quarterback in Trevor Lawrence that has thrown 10 touchdown passes with no interceptions over his last five starts. The Jaguars are still within reach of the AFC South division title and are two games back in the AFC wildcard picture.

Each week we open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to analyze how each team ranks in EPA, DVOA, ANY/A and Toxic Differential. These four key metrics have a high correlation to win probability.

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA: Offense

The Cowboys have a very narrow edge in EPA per play, averaging .050 per snap, the seventh best in league. The Jaguars are two spots and .008 EPA behind.

The Jaguars have the advantage in EPA per dropback at .150, seventh most. The Cowboys are four spots behind at .076.

While the first two metrics were close, we observe our first lopsided category in rushing EPA/play. The Cowboys are fourth in EPA/play at .036. The Jaguars rank 20 spots behind with a -.109 EPA per carry.

The Jaguars have an edge in success rate at 46.4%, sixth overall. The Cowboys have a success rate of 45.4%, 14th overall.

Offensive Advantage: PUSH

EPA: Defense

The Cowboys have a significant advantage in EPA/play allowed defensively. The Cowboys have held opponents to .105 points under expectation, the third best rate in the league. The Jaguars have allowed opposing offenses to gain .037 points over expectation, the 22nd most.

Passing EPA allowed per dropback also goes to the Cowboys but by an even larger margin. The Cowboys hold opposing QBs to -.107 EPA per dropback. The third best EPA/dropback overall. The Jaguars have allowed .111 EPA/dropback, 26th overall.

Contrary to popular belief, the Cowboys run defense is not as bad as people may think, they rank eighth overall with an EPA allowed of -.102 per carry. The Jaguars are not too far behind at No.13 allowing -.088 EPA per carry.

The difference in success rate could ultimately be the difference maker in this matchup with the Cowboys defense having a success rate allowed of 40.8%, second overall. The Jaguars defense has a success rate against of 45.2%, the 24th worse rate.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys ( Cowboys win 6 of 8 EPA categories)

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

DVOA Offense

The Jaguars have a signifant edge in passing DVOA. As mentioned earlier, the Jaguars young QB, Trevor Lawrence, has been red-hot lately. The Jaguars have the eighth ranked passing DVOA at 24%. The Cowboys rank 17th with a DVOA of 10.3%.

It’s worth noting that Dak Prescott ranks tenth amongst all QB’s in passing DVOA (9.7%). Trevor Lawrence ranks one spot below at No.11 (8.6%)

Rushing DVOA favors the Cowboys by a large margin. The Cowboys rank fourth overall with an 8.8% rushing DVOA while the Jaguars rank 18 spots lower with a -8.6% rushing DVOA.

The Cowboys dynamic duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott both rank in the top 11 in RB DVOA. Pollard ranks ninth, (11.2%), Elliott ranks 11th, (6.1%). The Jaguars leading back, Travis Etienne, ranks 20th (-0.9%).

Overall offensive DVOA favors the Jaguars by 1.3%. The Jaguars rank 13th with a team offensive DVOA of 5.5%. The Cowboys rank two spots below that with a DVOA of 4.3%.

Offensive Advantage: Jaguars (2 of 3)

DVOA Defense

Reminder, while looking for positive DVOAs on offense, a negative DVOA is better on defense.

The difference in defensive passing DVOA is staggering. The Cowboys defense leads the league holding opposing offenses to a -18.9% DVOA. The Jaguars defense ranks 30th allowing a 24.3% passing DVOA.

Both teams are in the negatives with rushing DVOA which is good but the Cowboys have the advantage. The Cowboys defense ranks sixth overall at -15.9%. The Jaguars rank right in the middle of the pack with a DVOA of -7.5%.

Overall defensive DVOA favors the Cowboys by a large margin. The Cowboys defense leads the league with a team DVOA of -17.5%. The Jaguars defense ranks near the bottom of the league at 28th with a DVOA of 10.6%.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys (3 of 3)

Overall Advantage: Cowboys (4 of 6)

Toxic Differential:Toxicity

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) adds the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracts the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adds the turnover margin.

Under Brian Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards.

Toxic Differential: Offense

The Jaguars have 44 passing plays of 20+ yards this season. WR Christian Kirk leads their team with 14 explosive receptions this season. The Cowboys have 39 explosive passing plays this season. WR CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 18 explosive receptions.

The Cowboys have a large advantage in explosive runs with 53 carries of 10+ yards this season, thirteen more than the Jaguars. Tony Pollard has 29 explosive runs this season. The Jaguars have 40 explosive runs this season and are led by Travis Etienne with 19 carries of 10+ yards.

Both teams have done a great job at limiting turnovers this season. Both teams are tied with 15 giveaways, an average of 1.15/game.

Cowboys: 39 explosive passes+ 53 explosive runs= 92 explosive plays.

92 explosive plays – 15 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 77.

Jaguars: 44 explosive passes+ 40 explosive runs= 84 explosive plays.

84 explosive plays – 15 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 69.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

Toxic Differential: Defense

The Cowboys defense has done a tremendous job of limiting explosive passing plays. They have allowed 25 completions of 20+ yards this season, an average of 1.92/game. The Jaguars have allowed 44 explosive completions, 3.38/game.

The Jaguars have an edge in explosive runs allowed, surrendering 10 fewer than the Cowboys this season. They have allowed 40 this season, 3.07/game. The Cowboys have allowed 50 explosive runs, 3.84/game.

Both teams have done a pretty good job of generating takeaways this season, however, the Cowboys have a slight edge with 3 more takeaways than the Jaguars.

Cowboys: 25 explosive passes+ 50 explosive runs= 75 explosive plays.

75 explosive plays – 23 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 52.

Jaguars: 44 explosive passes+ 40 explosive runs= 84 explosive plays.

84 explosive plays – 20 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 64.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Toxicity is determined by subtracting the defensive total from the offensive total.

Cowboys Toxicity: Offense 77 – Defense 52 = Overall Toxicity +25

Jaguars Toxicity: Offense 69 – Defense 64= Overall Toxicity +5

Overall Advantage: Cowboys

ANY/A

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

The Jaguars have the advantage in ANY/A for at 6.58 compared to the Cowboys ANY/A of 6.16. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has an ANY/A of 6.42 and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has an ANY/A of 6.62.

While ANY/A for was fairly close, the Cowboys have a massive edge in ANY/A against. The Cowboys allow just 4.8 adjusted net yards per attempt, 1.9 yards fewer than the Jaguars.

The Cowboys lead in overall ANY/A differential with a +1.36 yard edge while the Jaguars have a -.12 yard deficit.

Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Recap

Toxicity: Cowboys (5 out of 8 with one tie)

DVOA: Cowboys (4 out of 6)

EPA: Cowboys (6 out of 8)

ANY/A: Cowboys (2 out of 3)

Overall: Cowboys (lead 17 of 25 metrics)

