Advanced stats show A.J. Brown & Corey Davis are surprisingly good through 11 weeks

Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don discuss Tennessee Titans WRs A.J. Brown & Corey Davis. Despite both missing some time, their advanced stats for the 2020 season show they are one of the best duos in the NFL. Meanwhile, after a stretch of difficult games, the Titans are set to play out the remainder of the season against a slate of below-average defenses.

