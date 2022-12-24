Advanced stats show areas where Cowboys have advantage over Eagles

“T’was the night before Christmas and all through our minds,

The Cowboys face the Eagles with the NFC East title on the line.”

Before we begin, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us at CowboysWire!

The bells are ringing, the presents are wrapped and it’s that special time of year; the time for the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) to face off with the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) with a national audience watching.

The entire NFC East has been formidable this season and the Eagles and Cowboys have been at the top of the class. The Cowboys have beaten a league-high five teams currently with a winning record, while the Eagles are right behind them with four. Both teams feature offenses that can score points quickly and defenses that are more naughty than nice to opposing offenses.

The Eagles are facing adversity with their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, out with a shoulder strain. The last time these two teams met, the Cowboys were without their franchise QB, Dak Prescott, on the road.

Each week we open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to analyze how each team ranks in EPA, DVOA, ANY/A and Toxic Differential. These four key metrics have a high correlation to win probability.

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Raequan Williams (61) and Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

Information via Football Outsiders.

DVOA Offense

The Eagles have a large advantage in passing DVOA, ranking seventh with a DVOA of 26.2%. The Cowboys rank eight spots lower and 15.2% behind.

The Eagles lead the league in rushing DVOA with an impressive 19.5%. The Cowboys rank fifth with a DVOA of 8.1%

Eagles RB Miles Sanders leads the league in rushing DVOA at 20.5%. The Cowboys dynamic duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard both rank in the top 12. Pollard ranks 10th with a DVOA of 10.1% and Elliott ranks 12th with a DVOA of 7.1%.

Offensive DVOA favors the Eagles who sweep this category. The Eagles rank second overall with a DVOA of 18.4%. The Cowboys rank 15th.

Offensive Advantage: Eagles (3 of 3)

DVOA Defense

Both defenses have done a phenomenal job against opposing offenses’ passing attacks this season. The Cowboys rank fourth in defensive DVOA at -14.8% while the Eagles rank second at -17.4%.

The Cowboys have a large advantage in rushing DVOA. The Cowboys rank 10th with a DVOA of 12.7%. The Eagles finish ten spots lower with a DVOA of -2.7%.

Both units rank in the top 10 in defensive DVOA but the Cowboys have a slight edge, ranking third overall at -13.9%. The Eagles rank four spots lower but with a difference of just 2.8% separating the two squads.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys (2 of 3)

Overall Advantage: Eagles (4 of 6)

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA figures gathered by rbsdm.

EPA: Offense

EPA per play favors the Eagles who rank second overall, adding .135 points over expectation per play. The Cowboys rank seventh with an EPA/play of .058.

Similarly, passing EPA/dropback also favors the Eagles. Their EPA of .150/play ranks seventh overall. The Cowboys also finish in the top 10 with an EPA/dropback of .080.

The Cowboys rank fourth in rushing EPA/play at .034. While that’s impressive, the Eagles rushing attack has been even better, adding .116/EPA per carry, No.1 overall.

The Eagles finish off a clean sweep by ranking second in success rate at 49.3%. The Cowboys rank nine spots lower with a success rate of 46.3%.

Offensive Advantage: Eagles

EPA: Defense

Both defensive units are top notch and make life difficult on opposing offenses. The Cowboys have a very narrow advantage in overall EPA/play, ranking third at -.088. The Eagles finish two spots below but with only a .08 difference between both teams.

Passing EPA/play favors the Eagles by a small margin as well. The Eagles rank second with an EPA/dropback of -.108 while the Cowboys rank fifth at -.086.

The Cowboys defense has the edge in rushing EPA/play, ranking thirteen spots higher than the Eagles with an EPA/carry of -.082.

The Cowboys rank sixth with a success rate of 42%, six spots higher than the Eagles.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Eagless ( 5 of 8 EPA categories)

Toxic Differential:Toxicity

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) have words after a play in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) adds the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracts the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adds the turnover margin.

Under Brian Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards.

Toxic Differential: Offense

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and cornerback Steven Nelson (3) look on as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Eagles have connected on 51 explosive passing plays of 20+ yards, eight more than the Cowboys.

The Eagles also have the advantage in explosive runs with 65 attempts going for 10+ yards. The Eagles average 4.64 big runs per game.

Both teams have done a phenomenal job of protecting the football. The Cowboys have averaged 1.21 turnovers per game while the Eagles average .93 turnovers per game.

Cowboys: 43 explosive passes+ 57 explosive runs= 100 explosive plays.

100 explosive plays – 17 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 83.

Eagles: 51 explosive passes+ 65 explosive runs= 116 explosive plays.

116 explosive plays – 13 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 103.

Offensive Advantage: Eagles

Toxic Differential: Defense

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys defense has a done a great job of limiting explosive passing plays, allowing just 28 on the season, two per game.

Both defenses have had challenges allowing more explosive runs than they would like, however, the Cowboys have been more succeptible than the Eagles, allowing 12 more runs of 10+ yards this season.

The Cowboys and Eagles rank No.1 and No.2 in takeaways this season. The Cowboys defense leads the league and is averaging 1.85 takeaways per game.

Cowboys: 28 explosive passes+ 58 explosive runs= 86 explosive plays.

86 explosive plays – 26 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 60.

Eagles: 35 explosive passes+ 46 explosive runs= 81 explosive plays.

81 explosive plays – 25 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 56.

Defensive Advantage: Eagles

Overall Toxicity is determined by subtracting the defensive total from the offensive total.

Cowboys Toxicity: Offense 83 – Defense 60 = Overall Toxicity +23

Eagles Toxicity: Offense 103 – Defense 56= Overall Toxicity +47

Overall Advantage: Eagles

ANY/A

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

The Eagles have the edge in ANY/A for with an impressive 7.57, almost a full yard and a half higher than the Cowboys. The Cowboys have steadily risen in ANY/A since Dak Prescott’s return. His ANY/A is 6.43.

Both defenses are among the best in the league in ANY/A against thanks to a combo of reducing big plays and generating a lot of sacks. The Eagles have an ANY/A against of 4.1.

The Eagles lead in ANY/A differential with an incredible 3.47 yard difference.

Advantage: Eagles

Overall Recap

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 16: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs into the end zone for a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Toxicity: Eagles (5 out of 8)

DVOA: Eagles (4 out of 6)

EPA: Eagles (6 out of 8)

ANY/A: Eagles (3 out of 3)

Overall: Eagles (lead 18 of 25 metrics)

