Advanced Stats: DVOA suggests Cowboys defense may be in line for Turducken

Thanksgiving in Dallas will look a bit different than previous years. The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing their traditional throwback uniforms for the first time in a decade as they take on the New York Giants. New threads are nice but what’s really important is the product on the field and it looks like we may be in line for a great matchup as both teams enter the week with a 7-3 record and in good shape for a playoff push.

The Cowboys are coming off of a dominating 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, in what many feel was a “statement game” that was won in all three phases of the game.The Giants are coming off of a surprising loss at home to the Detroit Lions. The defense struggled to slow down the Lions offense and their offense turned the ball over several times.

Dak Prescott has won more games over the Giants than any other team in his career and the team has won nine of the last 10.Each week we open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to analyze how each team ranks in EPA, DVOA, ANY/A and Toxic Differential. These four key metrics have a high correlation to win probability

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

DVOA Offense

Passing DVOA favors the Giants who rank two spots higher than the Cowboys with a passing DVOA of 16.1%. Note, Dak Prescott has a DVOA of 14.1%, while Daniel Jones has a -6.9% DVOA. Prescott does not have enough attempts to qualify yet but would rank in the top eight once he does.

Rushing DVOA favors the Cowboys by a large margin, ranking third overall with a DVOA of 10.2% The Giants rank 11th with a DVOA of .8%.

While this may surprise, the Giants and Cowboys team offensive DVOA is just two spots and 2.5% DVOA apart.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

DVOA Defense

While looking for positive DVOA’s on offense, a negative DVOA is better on defense.

Passing DVOA favors the Cowboys by a huge disparity. The Cowboys passing defense ranks second overall and are holding opposing QB’s to a -24.1% DVOA. The Giants rank 24th and are allowing a positive passing DVOA of 13.8%.

The Cowboys also lead in rushing DVOA, holding opposing offenses to a -11.7% DVOA, the 10th best rate in the league. The Giants rank 28th with a 4.6% DVOA.

Finishing off the clean sweep, the Cowboys lead in team defensive DVOA, ranking second with an -18.4%. The Giants defense ranks 27th with a 10% DVOA.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA: Offense

EPA favors the the Giants by .021 points per play. They rank 10th overall with an EPA of .055/play. The Cowboys rank two spots lower with an EPA of .034/play.

The advantage in passing EPA per dropback also goes to the Giants. The Giants are adding .108 points over expected per dropback, the 10th highest rate per play. The Cowboys rank six spots lower with an EPA of .049.

Rushing EPA/play gives an edge to the Cowboys, albeit by a small margin. The Cowboys rank fifth overall with an EPA/carry of .016. The Giants rank four spots lower with an EPA/carry of -.015.

The Cowboys have a small advantage in success rate with a margin of 1.3%. The Cowboys rank 15th with a success rate of 45.2%. The Giants rank 18th with a success rate of 43.9%.

Offensive Advantage: Push

EPA: Defense

EPA/play favors the Cowboys by a significant margin, the Cowboys defense ranks third overall, holding opponents to .081 points under expected per snap. The Giants rank 22nd with an EPA of .043.

The Cowboys defense has held opposing QBs to -.103 EPA per dropback, the third best rate in the league. The Giants rank 16th with a .073 EPA per dropback.

The Cowboys lead in rushing EPA/play, ranking 19th with an EPA of -.051 per carry. The Giants finish six spots lower with a -.005 EPA/play.

Success rate favors the Cowboys who rank sixth overall with a 41.2% success rate. The Giants rank 17th with a success rate of 44.2%.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys ( lead in 6 of 8 EPA categories)

Toxic Differential:Toxicity

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts during the fourth quarter an NFL football game, against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) adds the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracts the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adds the turnover margin.

Under Brian Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards.

Toxic Differential: Offense

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Cowboys offense has generated 11 more explosive passing plays than the Giants this year. Of their 27 passing plays of 20+, CeeDee Lamb has accounted for 13 of those. The Giants have 16 total this season.

Explosive runs favor the Giants who have produced 45 runs of 10+ yards this year. QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley have produced the lions share of these. The Cowboys have 11 less explosive runs this season.

Both teams have done a nice job of limiting turnovers this season. The Giants have allowed 11 through 10 games while the Cowboys have allowed nine.

Cowboys: 27 explosive passes+ 34 explosive runs= 61 explosive plays.

61 explosive plays – 9 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 52.

Giants: 16 explosive passes+ 45 explosive runs= 61 explosive plays.

61 explosive plays – 11 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 50.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

Toxic Differential- Defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Cowboys defense has done a phenomenal job of limiting explosive passing plays this season, allowing just 17. The Giants have allowed 13 more plays of 20 or more yard receptions. The Giants have allowed 40 explosive runs this season, three fewer than the Cowboys. Both teams have been succeptible to giving up big runs. The Cowboys have forced 16 takeaways this season, the seventh most this season. The Giants have generated four fewer.

Cowboys: 17 explosive passes+ 43 explosive runs= 60 explosive plays.

60 explosive plays – 16 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 44.Giants: 30 explosive passes+ 40 explosive runs= 70 explosive plays.

70 explosive plays – 12 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 58. Defensive Advantage: Cowboys Overall Toxicity is determined by subtracting the defensive total from the offensive total. Cowboys Toxicity: Offense 52 – Defense 44 = Overall Toxicity +8

Giants Toxicity: Offense 50 – Defense 58= Overall Toxicity -8 Overall Advantage: Cowboys

ANY/A

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) and others rush Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) as quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

ANY/A for favors the Cowboys by .74 yards per attempt. Dak Prescott’s ANY/A is 6.74 for the season. Daniel Jones’ ANY/A is 5.67.

ANY/A against shows the Cowboys have a significant advantage. The Cowboys defense has held opposing QB’s to an ANY/A of 4.7 yards while the Giants have allowed 6.4 yards.

The Cowboys win in differential with a +1.54 yards per attempt while the Giants have a deficit of -.90 per attempt.

Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Recap

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns a punt past New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Toxicity: Cowboys (4 out of 6)

DVOA: Cowboys (5 out of 6)

EPA: Cowboys (6 out of 8)

ANY/A: Cowboys (3 out of 3)

Overall: Cowboys (lead 18 of 25 metrics)

